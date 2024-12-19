Keynote Address: Fireside Chat with Santhosh TG, Global Chief Digital Officer, Switch Mobility – EV Arm of Ashok Leyland
Technology Senate South 2024 | Day 1 | 13th December 2024 | Hyderabad
Topic: My Inspirations of Life
Key Highlights:
[1] Success is never individual; it is the result of teamwork and a supportive ecosystem.
[2] “Listen more, talk less.” Patience and active listening are vital for growth and leadership.
[3] The most important advice for the next generation is digital detox, mental detox, and physical detox to maintain balance in today’s fast-paced world.
[4] Humility and self-reflection are utmost important for any individual.
[5] Success is deeply tied to values, teamwork, and the ability to manage relationships effectively.