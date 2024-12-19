In this video:

Sandeep Thota, Account Technology Specialist, NetApp

Topic: Intelligent Data Infrastructure

Key Highlights:

[1] Data is now the world’s most valuable yet vulnerable resource, making its protection and optimisation critical.

[2] The global data economy is projected to reach $280 billion by 2025, underscoring its immense economic importance.

[3] With 84% of enterprises operating in hybrid multi-cloud setups, the need for unified management has become imperative.

[4] NetApp provides flexible, unified storage for any application and data, including SAN storage for dedicated block workloads that are modern, resilient, and simple.

[5] NetApp’s ONTAP offers full-spectrum data protection, including ransomware prevention, disaster recovery, and secure data storage.