In this video:

Subbaraman Sankarraman, Senior Vice President and Head of Pre-Sales, CtrlS

Topic: Take Control of AI Innovation

Key Highlights:

[1] India is setting global benchmarks as the third-largest digitised country among G20 nations, with digital infrastructure as the backbone of growth.

[2] CtrlS is scaling up with AI-ready data centres, increasing capacity to 600 MW by 2029, supporting India’s public cloud market projected to reach $17.8 billion by 2027.

[3] Initiatives like the Telangana AI Mission showcase Hyderabad as a hub for emerging technologies, driving innovation and investment.

[4] CtrlS is recognised for its sustainability practices, faster construction, low PUE, and millions of safe man-hours, solidifying its status as a pioneer in datacentres since 2007.

[5] With a $2 billion investment plan over the next six years, CtrlS is expanding to 30+ locations, leveraging next-generation technologies and achieving Net Zero goals.