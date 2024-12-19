Special Address: Phanimitra B, CIO, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories
Technology Senate South 2024 | Day 1 | 13th December 2024 | Hyderabad
In this video:
Special Address: Phanimitra B, CIO, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories
Topic: Pharma’s Digital Leap – Trends Shaping the Future of Drug Development and Delivery
Key Highlights:
[1] Generative AI is a transformative lever in R&D and clinical development, revolutionising processes and outcomes.
[2] Phanimitra shared Global consulting McKinsey estimates about the potential to see 2.5x increase in chemical compound activity model performance and a 4x acceleration in lead identification timelines.
[3] Experiments with Large Language Models (LLMs) are underway to generate scientific knowledge summaries and optimise regulatory and intellectual property processes.
[4] AI is being used for in-silico modelling, manufacturing behaviour analysis, trial optimisation, and biostudy simulations, significantly reducing costs and timelines.
[5] Innovations span manufacturing (WEF lighthouses), paperless quality systems, patient condition management (e.g., Pill+), intelligent distribution, and AI-powered sales and marketing strategies.