In this video:

Special Address: Phanimitra B, CIO, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Topic: Pharma’s Digital Leap – Trends Shaping the Future of Drug Development and Delivery

Key Highlights:

[1] Generative AI is a transformative lever in R&D and clinical development, revolutionising processes and outcomes.

[2] Phanimitra shared Global consulting McKinsey estimates about the potential to see 2.5x increase in chemical compound activity model performance and a 4x acceleration in lead identification timelines.

[3] Experiments with Large Language Models (LLMs) are underway to generate scientific knowledge summaries and optimise regulatory and intellectual property processes.

[4] AI is being used for in-silico modelling, manufacturing behaviour analysis, trial optimisation, and biostudy simulations, significantly reducing costs and timelines.

[5] Innovations span manufacturing (WEF lighthouses), paperless quality systems, patient condition management (e.g., Pill+), intelligent distribution, and AI-powered sales and marketing strategies.