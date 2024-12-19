Express Computer

Fireside Chat: Manikandan Thangarathnam, Senior Director – Mobility and Platforms, Uber

Technology Senate South 2024 | Day 1 | 13th December 2024 | Hyderabad

Fireside Chat with Manikandan Thangarathnam, Senior Director – Mobility and Platforms, Uber

Topic: AI and Emerging Technologies: A Synergistic Approach to Innovation

Key Highlights:
[1] Building distributed system solutions requires the best developers in the country.

[2] From 2020 to 2030, the mobility space will witness immense transformation.

[3] Sustainability is extremely important, and route optimization is our key focus to reduce accidents.

[4] We update our app every two weeks on average, leveraging AI to reduce mean time to resolution.

[5] We have integrated with regular taxi apps, enabling them to receive Uber ride orders seamlessly.

