Fireside Chat: Manikandan Thangarathnam, Senior Director – Mobility and Platforms, Uber
Technology Senate South 2024 | Day 1 | 13th December 2024 | Hyderabad
Fireside Chat with Manikandan Thangarathnam, Senior Director – Mobility and Platforms, Uber
Topic: AI and Emerging Technologies: A Synergistic Approach to Innovation
Key Highlights:
[1] Building distributed system solutions requires the best developers in the country.
[2] From 2020 to 2030, the mobility space will witness immense transformation.
[3] Sustainability is extremely important, and route optimization is our key focus to reduce accidents.
[4] We update our app every two weeks on average, leveraging AI to reduce mean time to resolution.
[5] We have integrated with regular taxi apps, enabling them to receive Uber ride orders seamlessly.