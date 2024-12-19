Express Computer

N Karthik, Director Sales, OpenText

Technology Senate South 2024 | Day 1 | 13th December 2024 | Hyderabad

N Karthik, Director Sales, OpenText

Topic: Information Reimagined

[1] HCMX streamlines cloud consumption with automation and governance, enabling organisations to achieve greater efficiency in their cloud environments.

[2] Service Management Automation X (SMAX) and Asset Management X (AMX) utilise AI to automate IT operations and optimise costs, delivering significant value to enterprises.

[3] Operations Bridge and Network Operations Management (NOM) provide AI-driven insights for event monitoring and network management, ensuring robust operational performance.

[4] With Universal Discovery, CMDB, and Operations Orchestration, organisations can automate IT discovery and processes, creating seamless workflows and improving operational efficiency.

[5] Data Centre Automation not only reduces provisioning risks and optimises infrastructure but also supports sustainability goals, aligning with future business needs.

