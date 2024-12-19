Panel Discussion: From Adoption to Innovation: Leveraging Emerging Tech to Elevate Your Business in the New Digital Age

Panelists in this video:

+ Raman Srinivasan, Chief Digital Officer, InMobi Group

+ Venkat Raman, Chief Information & Technology Officer, Orkla India

+ Arvind Singh, Chief Technology & Product Officer, Purvankara Group

+ Shanoj Chandroth, Senior Vice President & Head – Digital, Mindsprint, Olam Group

+ Narayanan Sadasivan, District Manager – Commercial South, NetApp

+ Tushar Zade, CIO, CISO & CDO, Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services (Moderator)

Key Highlights:

[1] Tushar Zade, CIO, CISO & CDO, Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services:

+ Necessity is the mother of innovation; when there’s a need, people have the opportunity to innovate.

[2] Raman Srinivasan, Chief Digital Officer, InMobi Group:

+ We use AI to generate content, significantly boosting our productivity.

[3] Venkat Raman, CTIO, Orkla India:

+Technology continues to evolve, and people must be part of this evolution. We have created an IT steering committee to involve them, ensuring they justify their roles while we act as enablers in this journey.

[4] Arvind Singh, CTPO, Purvankara Group:

+ Brands that embrace new technologies are the ones that will thrive in a customer-centric world.

[5] Shanoj Chandroth, Senior Vice President & Head – Digital, Olam Group:

+ Innovations must be co-developed and co-led with a focus on achieving sustainable impact.

[6] Narayanan Sadasivan, District Manager – Commercial South, NetApp:

+ NetApp helps combat ransomware by securing environments, anticipating threats, and enabling swift recovery.

[7] Sree Sahasranamam, SVP & Global Head: Healthcare & Lifesciences, Mastek:

+ The biggest challenge in healthcare is the struggle with data silos. Accessing meaningful data is critical, as clinical staff cannot make informed decisions without it.