Microsoft, LinkedIn and GitHub reach 10 million engaged learners globally since announcing digital skills initiative

On Wednesday, Microsoft Corp. announced the progress made since launching its ambitious global skills initiative aimed at helping 25 million people worldwide gain more digital skills in 2020.

In the three months since the launch of the initiative, Microsoft, LinkedIn and GitHub have reached 10 million learners in 231 countries and territories through opportunity.linkedin.com. Across 21 markets in Asia Pacific, there have been close to 1,552,000 learners reached through the initiative. India ranked second globally in its skilling progress, having reached close to 774,000 learners.

Globally, the most popular in-demand learning paths are Software Developer, Customer Service Specialist, and Data Analyst. Similarly, within India, the top learning paths are Software Developer, Data Analyst and Digital Marketing Specialist.

“COVID-19 has accelerated the need for upskilling and transformed the future of work for communities in India. Addressing and closing the skills gap is an urgent task, key to inclusive economic recovery and digital transformation. While we are close to the halfway point of our goal to help 25 million people globally, we continue to strive in our commitment to drive societal progress and help improves lives of people in India by advancing their capabilities and expertise,” said Dr. Rohini Srivathsa, National Technology Officer, Microsoft India.

