Salesforce Announces Work.com for Vaccines

The world is preparing to deliver one of the largest mass vaccination campaigns in human history, but managing the process of safely distributing effective COVID-19 vaccines to potentially billions of people will be extremely challenging. That’s why Salesforce has announced Work.com for Vaccines.

Building on Salesforce Work.com, which is already deployed by cities, states and companies around the world to help make their workplaces and communities safe, Work.com for Vaccines will help governments and healthcare organizations more safely and efficiently manage vaccine programs at scale. With Work.com for Vaccines, customers will be able to design, build, integrate and manage their vaccine programs end-to-end, with a platform that is trusted, flexible and can be deployed quickly

There will be many challenges to manage complex vaccine administration from start to finish. Demand for vaccines will likely be greater than initial supply, delivery and logistics issues could lead to supply chain interruptions and health agencies will need to quickly determine eligibility prioritization. Once the vaccine is ready to be administered, a mass outreach, coordination and scheduling campaign will be needed. Organizations will also need a process to monitor people’s outcomes and experiences after receiving the vaccine, which will be critical for helping health agencies and organizations to assess the potential safety and efficacy of their vaccine program.

“Technology is going to play a critical role in helping governments and healthcare organizations distribute what promises to be billions of doses of vaccines around the world,” said Bret Taylor, President and COO of Salesforce. “We’re proud to play our part with Work.com for Vaccines, giving organizations the technology they need to safely and efficiently deploy their vaccine programs at scale, powered by Salesforce’s trusted Customer 360 platform.”

As the world moves closer to COVID-19 vaccine availability, governments and healthcare organizations will require a flexible technology platform across vaccine inventory management and administration, appointment scheduling, notifications, outcome monitoring, and more.

Organizations around the world already use Work.com for manual contact tracing, emergency response management and other solutions designed to help them work safely. Work.com now will help customers build and scale the following vaccine administration management capabilities to address the next phase of this global pandemic:

Public Health Command Center to provide a single dashboard that gives a comprehensive view of vaccine management data, delivering the ability to make data-driven decisions and take action when needed. Command Center provides a holistic view into the health status of communities and can display current vaccine and medical product inventory levels and a forecast of potential vaccine needs.

Vaccine Inventory Management to help organizations assure the availability and maintenance of adequate vaccine doses, syringes, and PPE stock levels to meet public health needs, accurately forecast demand and help reduce wastage and avoid surpluses that could be deployed elsewhere.

Vaccination Appointment Scheduling to help people easily schedule vaccination appointments and perform health assessments with electronic consent capture, while allowing clinicians to determine and prioritize eligibility.

Clinical Vaccine Administration to help ensure medical professionals are trained on vaccine administration before delivery and that pre-arrival screenings and approvals have taken place, helping to avoid onsite bottlenecks. AI and data analysis tools also allow agencies to manage community health, log and track administration of the vaccine and analyze community-wide vaccine results monitoring.

Vaccination Outcome Monitoring to help capture data on people’s experiences, health results and outcomes following their vaccinations. Self-service guided surveys will help people self-report their health outcomes and allow clinicians to quickly follow up with them if a larger health concern in the community is detected.

Public Health Notifications to help public health officials curate accurate education and outreach campaigns and rapidly communicate with providers and people via their channel of choice. In addition, they can automate recurring communications, such as reminding someone to come in for their second dose of the vaccine, helping to reduce staff burden.

Work.com for Vaccines is the latest way in which Work.com can help organizations, workplaces and schools around the world build trust and safety with customers. Work.com is a suite of solutions and resources to help businesses and leaders support the health and wellbeing of their employees, customers and their communities with technology for employee wellness, shift management, manual contact tracing and more. Work.com brings together the full power of Salesforce Customer 360, health experts, business leaders and the Salesforce partner ecosystem to manage relationships with both customers and employees to meet the new expectations of today and be better prepared for the future.

Work.com for Vaccines consists of existing Salesforce Customer 360 products, which can be extended by customers to build and scale their vaccine administration programs.

