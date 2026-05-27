Mphasis launches Mphasis Tria, accelerates its evolution into a platform-led AI enterprise 

Mphasis announced the launch of Mphasis Tria, an Enterprise Agency Platform that enables enterprises to move beyond AI experimentation and into coordinated decision-making and measurable business outcomes across operations, technology, and commercial functions. The platform connects enterprise knowledge, causal reasoning, and agentic execution to deliver Agency Applied, transforming enterprise intelligence into governed, accountable, and outcome-oriented actions at scale.

Alongside Mphasis Tria, the company also unveiled Mphasis Modernize and Mphasis Optimize, the two product lines through which the platform will be introduced to the market and deployed across enterprise transformation engagements.

Built on years of focussed investments in building proprietary assets, including the NeoIP suite, Mphasis Tria’s three layer stack is designed to enable intelligent, enterprise-wide transformation:

– Layer 1: Insight, serves as the foundational layer, powering the structured knowledge graph and contextual intelligence engine that creates enterprise-wide visibility and understanding. Powered by Mphasis Ontosphere and NeoIP, Insight layer creates the enterprise memory layer by structuring enterprise data, processes, constraints, relationships, and operational context

– Layer 2: Foresight, anchored by Continuum AI, transforms data and context into actionable insights through advanced cognitive and reasoning capabilities. It enables causal reasoning, optimisation, simulation, and enterprise decision intelligence

– Layer 3: Execute, is the agentic execution and orchestration layer that enables intelligent automation and coordinated enterprise actions at scale. Powered by NeoIP, it orchestrates workflows, automation, governance, and enterprise execution through agentic systems.

“Through Mphasis Tria, Mphasis is introducing a new category of enterprise transformation, one that moves beyond autonomous AI systems into governed Enterprise Agency, reflecting the belief that enterprises do not simply need more AI models or automation, but the ability to convert intelligence into coordinated, accountable action/s,” said Nitin Rakesh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Mphasis.

Mphasis Modernize and Mphasis Optimize establish a scalable, repeatable, and platform-based commercial model, beyond bespoke services engagements and into structured transformation offerings with measurable outcomes and recurring revenue potential.

Mphasis Modernize drives transformation in how enterprises operate, modernising not just technology stacks, but also the processes and business operations that power them. Mphasis Optimize focuses on continuous performance improvement across commercial and operational decisions that create enterprise value. While Mphasis Modernize reshapes the structure, Mphasis Optimize fine-tunes the engine, leveraging the Mphasis Tria platform to convert data into faster, smarter decisions across the variables that most directly influence profitability and growth.

“Most enterprises do not lack data, dashboards, models, or AI experiments. What they lack is the ability to turn that intelligence into coordinated, accountable action that drives measurable business outcomes. Mphasis Tria is positioned at the intersection of technology, transformation, and economic outcomes, enabling enterprises to operationalise AI at scale,” said Srikumar Ramanathan, Chief Solutions Officer, Mphasis.

A key milestone in completing the Mphasis Tria stack was the acquisition of Theory and Practice, and its decisioning intelligence platform, Continuum AI, enabling Mphasis Tria to function as a fully integrated “sense-decide-act” enterprise system. Within the stack, Continuum AI provides the foresight and optimisation capabilities that sits between enterprise context and agentic execution, enabling governed reasoning, simulation, and enterprise-scale decision intelligence.