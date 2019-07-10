NASSCOM XPERIENCE AI: A fillip to AI ecosystem

NASSCOM, in collaboration with the Government of Karnataka, has recently organised XPERIENCE AI, an event aimed to provide a platform for AI companies to “co-ideate, co-innovate and co-create” with the enterprises and the industry at large.

“The initiative has been established on a public-private partnership model, to accelerate the AI ecosystem. We have also just completed one year of the launch of our AI CoE,” said Mohanakrishnan P, Head, CoE-DS & AI, NASSCOM.

“The focus is primarily on aspects such as how do we enable the government or the public to benefit from various innovations; and how it can play a transformative role. Another focus is to enable the core or the non-tech industry be it banking, manufacturing, pharma, retail or aviation. There is a huge scope of adoption of AI solutions to address their problem. According to a Niti Aayog report, by 2035 AI can impact Indian economy by US$ 957 billion. This is the magnitude of impact that AI is going to bring. The NASSCOM AI CoE is trying to bring together the key decision makers from all these verticals for collaborative achievement,” said Mohanakrishnan.

Prashant Kuppur, Founder & CEO, Code Ninja, said, “NASSCOM has given a great platform to showcase our products and solutions and interact with user enterprises from across verticals.”

Code Ninja, is a startup which provides an AI-powered, codeless, SaaS based development platform. The company claims that their platform reduces Enterprise Software Development and deployment cycle from months to weeks.

The event witnessed over 30 AI innovators and more than 75 key decision makers from the industries participate. This helps them understand the AI landscape and provides them an opportunity to explore and see how they can co-innovate. “Although organisations build in-house solutions but they face challenge for resources. Through co-innovation the organisations are able to spread their tentacles and bring in the power of almost 400 AI startups, which are spread across the country,” informed Mohanakrishnan.

He further pointed out, “Last year, we saw that MyGov platform which is responsible for interacting with about eight million citizens faced some challenges. People interacting on the platform uses varied languages. Although, there were several people in the backend to address this, but it was difficult to consider each and every call and issues. So we brought in the power of conversational AI to understand all the calls and deployed sentiment analysis. This endeavour has enhanced the responses of the government towards the citizens.”

“If you look from the government or industry perspective, there is an urgent need to enhance competitiveness in India. AI can help heighten competitiveness in several aspects,” he added.

In April this year, NASSCOM has launched ‘AI Foundation for Faculty Development’ program through its CoE DS & AI and FutureSkill platform. According to a NASSCOM statement, “The objective of this initiative is to develop an eco-system of world-class faculty in the AI space, which translates into world-class talent who are ready to be absorbed by the industry into their workforce. The program will be launched initially for technical colleges and universities of Karnataka and will expand across the country eventually. As part of this program, NASSCOM CoE – DSAI aims to upskill nearly 2000 faculty members in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Deep Learning through multiple interventions and impact nearly 25,000 undergraduates pursuing AI related courses.”

