Panel Discussion on Lessons from Digital Transformation | TechSenate
Moderator:
- Kirti Patil, CIO, Kotak Life Insurance
Panelist:
- Harnath Babu, CIO, KPMG
- Amitabh P Mishra, President & Global CTO, Emcure Pharma Group
- Sayed Peerzade, Group CIO, Reliance Entertainment
- Jagdish Lomte, Vice President (IT) & CIO – BTG, Thermax
- Rajendra Mhalsekar, Head – Wholesale Banking Operations, IDFC First Bank
- Piyush Somani, Founder, CMD & CEO, ESDS Software Solutions
If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]