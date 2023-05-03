Express Computer

NetApp appoints Andrew Sotiropoulos as senior vice President and General Manager for Asia Pacific

NetApp appoints Andrew Sotiropoulos as senior vice President and General Manager for Asia Pacific

News
NetApp announced that it has appointed IT industry veteran and senior business executive Andrew Sotiropoulos as Senior Vice President and General Manager for Asia Pacific (APAC).

Based in Singapore, Andrew will preside over NetApp’s business and spearhead the company’s expansion plans in the region. Reporting to NetApp President Cesar Cernuda, his priorities include growing NetApp’s enterprise storage and cloud business, strengthening its partner ecosystem, and extending its leadership in regional markets.

Andrew has over three decades of experience in the technology industry, leading pan-regional teams to drive business growth and capture emerging opportunities. He most recently served as VP of Asia Pacific and Japan at Pure Storage. Andrew has also led teams at IBM and Lenovo. In IBM, he led the Global Technology Services division in Asia Pacific. He has extensive experience leading organisations in Asia Pacific and Global roles across both product and technology services segments.

Andrew takes over from Sanjay Rohatgi, who will be departing the company to pursue opportunities outside of the company, after nearly four years of leading NetApp’s sales teams in Asia Pacific.

“As a global company, and having spent many years in APAC myself, we appreciate the importance of building and strengthening our long-standing relationships with business  communities in the region,” said Cesar Cernuda, President at NetApp. “I am delighted to have Andrew join us to continue the growth of our business as we empower our customers wherever they are on their respective cloud transformation journeys.”

“NetApp is resolute in helping APAC organizations mitigate complexities to accelerate their digital transformation journeys, across on-premises and hybrid multicloud environments,” said Andrew Sotiropoulos, Senior Vice President and General Manager, NetApp Asia Pacific. “I am excited to build on the 30-year foundation that NetApp has laid down, letting customers further boost their innovation speed, lower costs, and improve agility.”

