NetApp puts DevOps in the Driver’s seat to innovate

Today’s announcement follows NetApp’s recent acquisition of StackPointCloud, an advanced Kubernetes-as-a-service platform that directly supports the application orchestration capabilities across clouds. Following the acquisition, NetApp launched the NetApp Kubernetes Service, a Universal Control Plane for Managed Kubernetes, which dramatically simplifies the deployment of a Kubernetes cluster to the cloud. NetApp also recently announced new Ansible modules for Element, which provide integration for NetApp HCI and SolidFire solutions; ONTAP, which provides integrated solutions for NetApp AFF and FAS systems; and SANtricity, which provides integrated solutions for NetApp E-Series systems. This new capability enables customers to use familiar tools to define and deploy consistent infrastructure for development, test, and production.

In-house developer teams play an important role in the ability of a business to pursue new revenue streams, but the long-standing cultural divide between development and operations has traditionally inhibited collaboration and led to slow development cycles. By creating data services that help build trust between developers and operations, NetApp aims to provide the tools that, together with DevOps techniques and methods, enable companies to transform this paradigm.

“Delivering business value from data often depends on developers’ ability to rapidly innovate through methods like DevOps, but organizations often lack the infrastructure to support the flexible, collaborative approach required for a true DevOps culture,” said Brad Anderson, SVP and GM, Cloud Infrastructure at NetApp. “NetApp provides data products and services that are purpose-built to help developers and operations better align, while also enabling the technology independence that developers need to keep creating and driving value and strategic advantage for the business.”

Build Clouds to Deliver New Services and Empower DevOps

Trident, the NetApp automated storage provisioner for Docker, Kubernetes, and Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform, now supports NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP; supports backup and restore using NetApp Snapshot copies; and offers multicloud support. Available for download from thePub.

Trident:

Supports the full NetApp portfolio: NetApp HCI, ONTAP, SolidFire, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, and more.

Offers the broadest and most extensive production support for persistence on container platforms available today, enabling self-service storage and data management through the native language of the container.

Drives efficiency by simplifying and automating persistent container storage, removing the need for manual tickets for provisioning.

Enables agile dev-test-deployment processes, reducing human interaction in the development-test-release process and increasing code quality and customer satisfaction.

Improves data consistency and security with scalable container management solutions.

Constantly growing and improving; as an open-source project, developers are constantly improving Trident with new capabilities.

Deploying Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform on NetApp HCI Verified Architecture enables DevOps to manage containers in the private cloud by:

Delivering applications more quickly through accelerated application building, deployment and management.

Empowering DevOps with self-service that helps to provide an “it just works” experience, making it easier for teams to build, deploy and scale applications with containers and a simpler hybrid cloud infrastructure.

Simplifying and automating operations to more quickly and easily deliver a cloud application platform while helping to limit the time or complexity associated with designing a custom platform.

Inspire Innovation with the Cloud for DevOps

NetApp Cloud Volumes Service offers cloud-native file storage that delivers extreme performance and advanced data management to cloud applications.

NetApp Cloud Volumes for Google Cloud Platform is a no-ops service with a truly native experience, including support from Google, Google Cloud UI for provisioning and management, and three performance levels, Standard, Premium, and Extreme. It provides both NFS and SMB protocol services to support a full range of what GCP customers demand for their workloads.

NetApp Cloud Volumes for Google Cloud Platform:

Make data-driven decisions faster by moving analytics to the cloud.

Safeguard databases in high-performance file services in the cloud to allow high-speed testing and iteration across applications and workloads, with the ability to quickly revert to the original database if anything goes wrong.

Speed time to value with fast file copies, enabling developers to clone hundreds of environments, saving testing and QA time.

Now accepting production-level data on the Cloud Volumes for Google Cloud Platform, in addition to expanded availability for US-Central1 and US-East4.

NetApp Cloud Volumes for AWS provides secure and proven NFS and SMB data management services for AWS. Cloud Volumes for AWS is available today from NetApp and NetApp partners soon to be listed on AWS Marketplace and with expanded availability to international markets.

NetApp Cloud Volumes for AWS:

Enhanced flexibility for DevOps with REST API support and preview for Cloud Backup service.

Delivers advanced, enterprise-class services to cloud applications, allowing workloads to run in the cloud with extreme speed and predictability, without sacrificing flexibility.

Supports data lakes with multiple data sources and simultaneous multiapplication data sharing.

Eliminates the need to rearchitect file-based applications for the cloud; they can simply be moved to the cloud without development cycles.

Expanded availability in regions across APAC and EMEA, including Sydney, Tokyo, Dublin, Frankfurt, and London.

