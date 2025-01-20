New-Age Contract Management: Leveraging AI on cloud-based platforms

By Aditya Pandrani, Founder and CEO, Doqfy



We are seeing rapid growth in the adoption of CLM (Contract Lifecycle Management) platforms as large enterprises and SMEs seek smarter and cost-effective ways to digitise and manage contracts. It is made possible by leveraging cutting-edge technologies to offer scalable solutions that can easily accommodate growing contract volumes and provide real-time collaboration and in-depth analytics. It is streamlining contract negotiation, execution, compliance, and even fraud prevention. So, let’s take a closer look at the tech that powers these advanced features of CLM platforms to better understand their advantage.

SaaS Model & Cloud Infrastructure

To start with, let’s note that most CLM platforms operate on a SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) model, enabling companies to access contract management tools directly through web browsers and applications anywhere, anytime. Hence, platforms can ensure a seamless user experience with intuitive interfaces, guided workflows, and ready-to-use templates. It also drastically reduces the implementation timelines and costs and enterprises don’t have to maintain on-premise IT infrastructure as the platforms provide customer support, training, and onboarding assistance to streamline adoption and usage.

A cloud infrastructure forms the foundation of these systems- providing on-demand access to storage, servers, databases, and networking. It handles the demands for large volumes of legal texts, documents, and attachments. It also enables scalable storage, version control, and audit trails for effective contract management. Given the sensitive nature of contracts, robust data security is also paramount. Platforms with cloud infrastructure can provide advanced security protocols, including AES-256 encryption, TLS/SSL for secure data transmission, role-based access control, multi-factor authentication (MFA), and disaster recovery mechanisms. And with continuous updates, new features, security patches, and performance enhancements, platforms can ensure smooth and efficient functioning for enterprises.



Integration & Interoperability

Enterprises need a plethora of tools like CRM (Customer Relationship Management), ERPs (Enterprise Resource Planning), and eSignature platforms for the entire contract lifecycle. Connecting these tools for a single contract lifecycle management solutions requires multiple technologies like REST (Representational State Transfer), \SOAP (Simple Object Access Protocol), and OAuth & OpenID Connect, and standards like universal data formats to function effectively. Hence, using CLM platforms that provide integrations and interoperability to connect with external tools does away with the complexities for enterprises.

It enables seamless contract creation, approval, and execution. Enterprises can auto-populate contracts with data from CRM systems and trigger payment processes via ERP platforms. Enterprises can maintain standardisation of data, file formats, and protocols for smooth data exchange across systems. It ensures that contracts, key dates, and obligations are accessible, enabling better tracking, milestone management, and audits.

It also allows AI engines to connect with contract storage and data lakes and feed into dashboards and analytics tools, providing real-time insights into contract performance, obligations, and risk. As businesses grow or adopt new software, CLM platforms with open APIs can easily connect to new systems, supporting evolving enterprise needs.

AI, NLP & Analytics

One of the most exciting developments in this field has been the incorporation of AI (Artificial Intelligence) & NLP (Natural Language Processing) into contract management. Platforms offering these AI & NLP-enabled features can have pre-built, legally approved smart templates for common contracts such as NDAs, MSAs, and SLAs and powerful analytic tools that provide actionable insights.

The merits of AI are in clause suggestions, based on the contracts’ context, minimising manual interventions, with predictive analytics that recommend optimal negotiation strategies by analysing historical data. Such systems flag high-risk clauses, including non-standard terms, penalties, or confidentiality issues, and assign risk scores to prioritise contracts requiring manual review.



Meanwhile, NLP parses through complex legal language, industry-specific terms, jargon-filled contract content, and auto-tags contracts with metadata (contract type, jurisdiction, governing law). It identifies key entities like party names, payment terms, obligations, and dates, ensuring clarity and context, even when clauses are phrased differently across contracts. Especially vital for enterprises working on the global stage, NLP ensures compliance with local regulatory language requirements and translates legal concepts like & ’force majeure’ and ‘liquidated damages’’; into simplified terms for non-legal users.

AI & NLP-powered CLM platforms can track performance, compliance, and risk, offering dashboards with real-time metrics like time-to-contract, approval timelines, and renewal rates. With these empowered analytics, enterprises can identify process bottlenecks, highlight risky contracts with penalty clauses or unclear obligations, and provide alerts when parties fail to meet key milestones. The auto-generated reports can reveal contract trends, approval times, specific data points, forecast contract renewals, or the need for renegotiation.

Endnote

As we stand at the intersection of AI, cloud computing, and contract management, it is clear that the future of CLM platforms holds immense promise. By embracing these cloud-based, AI-driven solutions, enterprises can move beyond traditional, paper-laden processes to a more agile, data-powered approach to managing contracts. The ability to automate, analyse, and adapt in real-time empowers businesses to negotiate smarter, reduce risks, and drive operational excellence. As technology continues to evolve, so will the capabilities of CLM platforms—ushering in a new era of efficiency, transparency, and strategic foresight in contract management.