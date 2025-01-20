CtrlS unveils plans for new datacentre park on a 40-acre land parcel near Hyderabad

CtrlS Datacentres has announced plans to set up a new Datacentre Park on a 40-acre land parcel at the upcoming Chandanvelly Industrial Park near Hyderabad. This expansion will significantly enhance the company’s capacity and capabilities in the region.

The 40-acre campus, with a potential IT load capacity of over 600 MW, represents a substantial investment in Hyderabad’s datacenter landscape, which presently has an estimated 52 MW operational capacity.

According to various analyst reports, India’s datacenter industry is experiencing unprecedented growth, with capacity expected to cross 1,300 MW by the end of 2024 and reach 1,800 MW by 2026. This growth is driven by rapid digital transformation, AI and cloud adoption, and data localisation requirements.

The CtrlS Chandanvelly Datacentre Park will feature multiple high density, ultra-high density along with AI-ready, interconnected datacentre buildings with a potential capacity of over 600 MW IT load when fully developed. The buildings will be engineered for flexible ultra-high density rack configurations supporting up to 135 KW per rack and immersion cooling up to 300 KW per rack and equipped with state-of-the-art cooling technologies.

In phase-1, the facility has secured 250 MW of sanctioned power capacity and plans to have a dedicated Gas Insulated Substation (GIS), expandable up to 900 MW, ensuring redundant power availability for uninterrupted operations. The facility will also house mission-critical operation centers, administrative offices, and collaboration spaces for customers.

The facility will utilise advanced cooling systems like free air-cooling, direct liquid cooling, immersion cooling for achieving an annual Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) between 1.12 and 1.32, with potential for even greater efficiency through free cooling solutions. The buildings will feature solar module facades on both western and southern elevations, offering multiple benefits including thermal regulation, generating green power and aesthetic appeal.

Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Chairman, CtrlS Datacentres Ltd, said, “Telangana is rapidly emerging as an economic powerhouse in India, making it strategic for CtrlS Datacenters’ expansion. Our new datacentre park will catalyse the growth of data-driven and technology businesses in the region.

He further added, “Given the government’s strong support for the ICT sector and accelerating digital transformation, CtrlS Datacenters is proud to contribute to Hyderabad’s digital ecosystem through this state-of-the-art facility. We are grateful to the Telangana government for their support and for fostering an environment conducive to establishing our Datacentre Park.”

CtrlS Datacentres currently operates three facilities in Hyderabad – one in HITEC City and two in Financial District, Gachibowli. The city has emerged as a premier datacentre hub in India, with CBRE’s Datacentre Trends report highlighting Hyderabad as one of the fastest-growing datacentre markets in the country. Its seismic zone-2 status makes it particularly attractive for disaster recovery services.

The company has a nationwide presence with 250 MW (IT Load) of combined datacentre capacity across key tier-1 markets, including Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Noida, and Kolkata. CtrlS Datacentres also operates Edge datacentre facilities in tier-2 markets such as Patna and Lucknow, with further expansions planned in these markets along with GIFT City (Ahmedabad), Bhubaneswar and Guwahati.