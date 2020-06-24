New Era Of Cloud Communications in India

Read Article

ACL Mobile, a leading communications platform provider is scaling up to achieve global footprint by selling a majority percent of its outstanding shares to Sinch AB (publ) – XSTO: SINCH, in accordance to a definite agreement signed between the two companies. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Sinch is a trusted provider of cloud communications on mobile platform, with operations across 30 countries worldwide. The deal’s total cash considerations amounts to SEK 655 million/Rs 535 crore.

With two decades of experience and expertise, ACL Mobile is a Made-in-India, leader of cloud communications services with more than 500 enterprise customers from key sectors like BFSI, Retail/e-commerce and Travel. By acquiring ACL Mobile, Sinch will get access to the vast and expansive domestic market in India, which is today the world’s second largest mobile market. Sinch can leverage ACL’s direct connections to mobile operators in India, Malaysia and UAE and offer end-to-end connectivity, to global businesses around the world.

“Together with Sinch, we will be able to offer superior messaging services and several new value-added products to a wider range of customers. We are excited to embark on this new journey to pursue new opportunities and emerge as a strong Glocal leader.” said, Sanjay K Goyal, Founder and CEO of ACL Mobile.

“With ACL we gain critical scale in the world’s second largest mobile market. We gain customers, expertise and technology and we further strengthen our global messaging product for discerning businesses with global needs. India will be a key market in Sinch’s global Tier 1 super network.” said, Oscar Werner, CEO, Sinch.

ACL’s proprietary Axiom platform offers intelligent routing and granular access controls that specifically caters to the stringent security requirements of demanding financial institutions. Leading financial institutions who rely on ACL technology include HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak and IndusInd Bank. Customers in other segments include a wide range of businesses such as Amway, Flipkart, MakeMyTrip and OLX.

