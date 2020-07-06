NITI Aayog CEO Says JioMeet Better Than Zoom

Read Article

JioMeet, the recently launched app by Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries with free unlimited calling at a time when virtual workplaces have become the new norm, seems that it has invited brighter days for itself. This can also be stated as an example for PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Vocal for Local’ call that is getting stronger day by day.

Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog said on Saturday that he had used the new video conferencing app and said that it was “better than Zoom.”

He expressed his pleasure on Twitter, where he said that he tried JioMeet video conferencing app and had said that it has emerged as a “major technological disruptor from India”. The India Government’s CEO of the policy think tank said that the app “will go places in these challenging times.”

Tried JioMeet video-conferencing. It’s easy & simple! Better than Zoom. Meetings are encrypted & password protected. Unlimited high definition calls. All data in India. Emerges as a major technological disruptor from India. Will go places in these challenging times. — Amitabh Kant (@amitabhk87) July 4, 2020

The video conferencing app JioMeet is available across Android, iOS, Windows, macOS and web since last Thursday evening post beta testing. JioMeet supports HD audio and video quality with up to 100 participants and also offers features like screen sharing, meeting schedule feature and more, according to the company website.

As of now, the app has already seen more than 5 lakh downloads on the Google Play Store and iOS, and this comes amid the government that imposed a ban on 59 popular Chinese apps like that of TikTok on the grounds that they have been threatening national security and also data privacy.

This app was launched just a day before Reliance announced fundraising from stake sale in Jio Platforms that has now totalled INR. 1.17 lakh crore from 11 investors, that ranges from Facebook to Intel Capital.

Amid all this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday had launched the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge’ in order to facilitate the techies and startup community that would be creating world class Made In India apps. PM Narendra Modi talked to Twitter and said that there is an immense enthusiasm among the tech and startup community in order to create world class Made in India apps. The PM further said that challenge would help creating an ‘Aatmanirbhar App Ecosystem’. In a write up on LinkedIn, he even said that “Who knows, I may also use some of these apps made by you”. He had previously given a call for an “Aatmanirbhar Bharat, and also urged to go for “Vocal for Local”.

