NSDC partners with Juspay to enhance payment solutions for skill development

National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Juspay Technologies, to enhance payment infrastructure and solutions for skill development initiatives across India.

The MoU was signed at NSDC’s headquarters by Shreshtha Gupta, CTO NSDC, and Ishan Sharma, Head, Business, Juspay, in presence of Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO NSDC and MD NSDC International, Rajesh Swaika, CFO NSDC and Malyada Goverdhan, Head – B2G Partnerships, Juspay. The partnership marks a significant step towards leveraging cutting-edge technology to streamline financial processes for NSDC’s vast network of stakeholders, including training partners, candidates, and other ecosystem players.

Highlights of the Collaboration 
As per the MoU, Juspay will provide a robust and scalable payment orchestration platform tailored to the needs of NSDC, enabling seamless transactions across various payment modes like UPI, credit/debit cards, wallets, and net banking. The integration will simplify payment experiences for millions of learners and training providers, ensuring both reliability and efficiency. Juspay’s unified analytics and optimisation tools will help NSDC gain actionable insights to enhance operational efficiency.

Speaking on the occasion, Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO NSDC and MD NSDC International said, “Our collaboration with Juspay represents a significant advancement in our commitment to enhancing the skill development ecosystem in India. By leveraging the unique payment solutions, we aim to streamline the financial processes for our stakeholders, making skill development more accessible and efficient. This collaboration will empower millions of learners and training providers, ensuring that our initiatives are not only impactful but also sustainable in the long run.”

Vimal Kumar, CEO & Founder, Juspay, added, “We are proud to partner with NSDC in their mission to empower millions through skill development. NSDC’s extensive payments infrastructure presents unique challenges, including the need for seamless integration across diverse platforms and ensuring secure and frictionless transactions at scale. At Juspay, we are committed to delivering a comprehensive solution that not only simplifies these challenges but also offers NSDC complete visibility and control over every financial transaction.”

This partnership establishes a framework for collaboration that will not only enhance payment solutions but also promote financial inclusion within the skill development sector.

