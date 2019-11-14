NYSE operator ICE opens tech centre in Hyderabad

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and clearing houses, and provider of data and listings services announced the launch of its India operations with the opening up of a tech facility in Hyderabad. The state-of-the-art facility, the company’s fourth largest facility globally, will initially focus on providing ICE Data Services’ reference data.

ICE Data Services is a part of Intercontinental Exchange and offers award-winning pricing and analytics, indices and exchange of data via secure, flexible connections, a company official said. These services help customers address their investing, trading, compliance and risk management requirements across a broad range of asset classes.

Spread over 85,000 square feet, the facility has come up at RMZ The Sky View, in Hyderabad’s thriving commercial and business district Gacchibowli. It began operations with 500 employees, majority of them engineers and finance professionals engaged in data science. ICE officials said they eventually plan to increase the headcount to 750.

“India is an important part of ICE’s global growth strategy and a vital resource as we partner with and serve customers around the world,” Benjamin Jackson, President of ICE told reporters. “With its deep pool of talent and diverse culture, our investment in India will help grow ICE Data Services and other elements of our business which form the core of our comprehensive trading and risk management offerings for our customers,” he said.

Sachi Pati, head of ICE India pointed out that Hyderabad offers several advantages given its status as a fast-emerging hub for data services.

“Good business and social infrastructure, connectivity across the globe, and its reputation for attracting a large number of MNCs over the last few years made Hyderabad an ideal choice for setting up of our operations,” he said.

Atlanta-headquartered ICE, a Fortune 500 company with an annual revenue of $4.9 billion, has 6,000 employees globally with 63 offices in 23 countries. The company has 10-12 centres providing technology services.

James Brooks, Chief Operating Officer of ICE Data Services, Douglas Foley, SVP HR and Administration ICE, Intercontinental Exchange Senior Director (Global Head RDO, ICE Data Service) Hilary Wolberg, and Kiranmai Pendyala, Head HR, ICE India, were also present.

