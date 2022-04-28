o9 Solutions partners with Danone to modernize its global supply chain

o9 Solutions , an enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, has announced it will partner with Danone, a multinational food- and beverage-products corporation, to modernize its global supply chain with data-driven decision-making capabilities. Danone’s products, which include well-known brands such as evian, Activia, Actimel, International Delight, Silk, and more, are sold in more than 120 markets worldwide.

Danone selected o9’s AI-powered Digital Brain platform for its proven ability to enable strong collaboration between commercial, operational, and finance teams, as well as to allow users to conduct real-time scenario planning that drives faster, more data-driven decision-making.

“Rising consumer demand coupled with supply chain disruption have factored into our need for digitalization of our end-to-end supply chain planning platform that allows all stakeholders—from sales, finance, marketing, and our supply chain team and vendors—to collaborate in real-time.” said Farzana Allegacone, Vice President, Technology and Data – Design to Delivery, Danone.

“o9’s cloud-first, highly flexible and scalable planning platform will give our teams the ability to make better, analytics-supported decisions in every facet of our supply chain. The fact that the platform can facilitate end-to-end connected planning, including demand, supply, production, integrated business planning, and multi-echelon inventory optimization, was one of the key reasons we chose to partner with o9,” adds Allegacone.

Chakri Gottemukkala, Co-founder and CEO, o9 Solutions said, “Danone’s vision of having an end-to-end connected supply chain is very much aligned with o9’s vision. Using our Digital Brain platform, powered by the Enterprise Knowledge Graph (EKG), Danone is able to obtain end-to-end visibility into its entire supply chain operations by building a digital representation of the entire value chain. o9’s end-to-end planning platform integrates all planning workflows across all time horizons, from operational to strategic. This will allow Danone to run all of its planning processes across every function and time horizon on the same integrated platform. We are thrilled to support Danone with our next-generation planning platform and support its goal to unlock substantial business value.”