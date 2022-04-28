Pine Labs salutes the entrepreneurial spirit with a brand refresh

A merchant commerce platform, Pine Labs has announced a brand refresh of key elements in its corporate identity. Revamped brand assets include the company’s new purpose statement and a new visual identity for the brand. Pine Labs has decided to dedicate this new bold look to the indomitable spirit of the entrepreneur community.

Commenting on the brand refresh, Jerry Williams, Vice President, Marketing, Pine Labs said, “Bold and driven! That’s the merchant of today, our hero, who is constantly moving forward. We salute their entrepreneurial spirit and are delighted to roll out a corporate brand refresh that resonates with their progressive mindset and resilient attitude. With the tagline ‘Our platform, your move’ we want to reinforce the brand promise to our merchant partners that from Pine Labs they will always get the best tech platform for their omnichannel payment needs. The indomitable entrepreneurial spirit of our merchant community is and will continue to be the focus in all our stories.”

“At Please See// we start building a brand by focusing on an emotion that drives business. With Pine Labs, we found that emotion in an unstoppable entrepreneurial spirit. What we all also did together was build more reasons for India’s retail entrepreneurs to feel proud of what they do everyday,” said Avinash Thadani, Co-founder, Please See, a Mumbai-based creative agency.