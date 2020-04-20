OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 India Prices Revealed By OnePlus

Read Article

The prices have finally beee disclosed by OnePlus of the OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 and OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z. The OnePlus 8 series phones were being launched by OnePlus on April 14th, when they had revealed the US and European pricing for these devices. The India prices weren’t being announced on the same day, probably due to the fact that OnePlus was buying time to understand the market scenario due to the lockdown scenario.

The India prices of the OnePlus 8 series were being revealed by OnePlus through a ‘guess the price’ promotional event on social media that was exclusively meant for OnePlus’s Red Cable Club community members on April 19th. A lifetime free program available for all OnePlus users, the Red Cable Club gives users access to exclusive benefits and rewards.

Prices of the OnePlus 8 Series

OnePlus 8 Pro’s base variant with 8GB/128GB would be selling for INR. 54,999, whereas the top-end model of the phone with 12GB/256GB would be costing around INR. 59,999. Additionally, the base variant of the OnePlus 8 with 6GB/128GB would be selling for INR. 41,999, while the top model of the phone with 12 GB/256GB would be costing around INR. 49,999. Also, there is an 8GB/128GB version of the OnePlus would be available for INR. 44,999.

The vibrant colours of the OnePlus 8 Pro would be coming in Onyx Black, Glacial Green (matte finish), and Ultramarine Blue (matte finish) colourways. Onyx Black, Glacial Green (matte finish), and Interstellar Glow colours are the varations for OnePlus 8. for At INR.1,999 the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z would be available.

However, it’s still not sure as to when can people buy these products in India. The OnePlus 8 series phones pack flagship-grade hardware, boast of premium glass and metal design.It’s known that OnePlus is climbing up the price ladder, but it is also offering a spec-sheet that’s quite impressive, including a few firsts, to justify things. For more about the One Plus 8 series, you can read here.

