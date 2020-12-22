OPPO sets up its first 5G Innovation lab in India

Read Article

Reinstating its commitment towards technological innovations and building India’s technology presence in the 5G field, OPPO, a leading global smart device brand, today, announced the set up of 5G innovation lab at its Hyderabad R&D centre. The new lab will deepen the development of core product technologies for 5G ecosystem and accelerate its rollout in the country.

Building on its current positioning to be an enabler of technological advancements in India, OPPO will also be setting up 3 more functional labs dedicated to Camera, Power & Battery, and Performance, in order to continue fulfilling its commitment to ground-breaking innovation. These labs will be focusing on making the latest and the most advanced technologies for the world. Indian team will also be leading innovations for other countries including Middle East, Africa, South Asia, Japan, and Europe.

The development aptly ties to the brand’s latest announced 3+N+X strategy where N refers to the technical fields that OPPO has been spearheading, including connectivity and AI. 5G, as the latest connectivity breakthrough in the world, the lab will contribute in advancing the technological evolution in the field.

OPPO has always attached great importance to the development of patents, with continuing effort on the exploration of cutting-edge technology. As of September 2020, OPPO has submitted over 3,000 5G standard-related proposals to 3GPP, declared over 1,000 families of 5G standard patents to the ETSI. According to Japanese research institution NGB Corporation, the brand is among the top ten companies regarding the number of declared 5G patent families. It has deployed its 5G standard patents in over 20 countries.

The company was honored in early 2015 to be the only device manufacturer participating in the global push for the unification of a standard and has now become one of the most influential smartphone manufacturers contributing to the development of 5G standards. The India R&D team of OPPO is also working closely with leading industry chain partners like Jio, Airtel, Qualcomm, MediaTek, and others to soon realize the dream of a 5G experience for every smartphone user in India.

As an early adopter in the 5G journey, OPPO became the first tech brand to launch 5G mobile products in the European market and organized the first 5G WhatsApp call from India. Set-up of this 5G lab is a testimony of the brand’s commitment towards becoming the top technology innovator in India and across the globe.

