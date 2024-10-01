Express Computer

Panasonic and T-Hub Collaborate to drive adoption of Nessum HD power line communication technology in India

Panasonic and T-Hub Collaborate to drive adoption of Nessum HD power line communication technology in India

By Express Computer
Panasonic and T-Hub have formed a strategic partnership to accelerate the commercialisation of Panasonic’s cutting-edge Nessum High Definition – Power Line Communication (HD-PLC) Technology in India. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in fostering innovation and business collaboration between India and Japan.

Nessum HD-PLC Technology offers a cost-effective solution for data communication over existing wires, reducing the need for additional wiring when creating smart spaces. The technology has been successfully implemented in numerous commercial and residential projects across Japan and Europe.

“We are excited to deepen our ties with India through our partnership with T-Hub,” said Kotaro Matsuo, Chief Engineer/Marketing Manager at Panasonic Holdings. “As India emerges as a global innovation hub, we aim to create opportunities that benefit both Japanese and Indian technology companies by leveraging Panasonic’s advanced Nessum Technology.”

Panasonic will leverage T-Hub’s expertise to identify Indian startup ecosystem partners for the successful adoption and commercialisation of Nessum Technology. T-Hub will select startups and partners based on their alignment with Panasonic’s strategic goals, market potential, and readiness to scale with Panasonic’s support.

Sharing his views Manish Misra, Chief Innovation Officer, Panasonic Life Solutions India, said, “Panasonic is dedicated to open innovation, utilizing tech collaboration to address critical challenges for enterprises and end customers. Nessum HD-PLC enables cost-effective data transfer over existing wired cables, particularly beneficial in challenging environments such as concrete or metal structures, underground spaces, tunnels, smart cities, elevators, and robotic machines where distant connectivity is crucial. We are excited to introduce this technology in India for the first time and collaborate with talented Indian startups through our partnership with T-Hub to develop effective communication solutions for enterprises.”

Technologies such as Nessum HD-PLC are set to empower startups by driving innovation across a range of sectors, including smart spaces, IoT, industrial automation, and connected devices. Mahankali Srinivas Rao (MSR), CEO of T-Hub, underscores this potential, stating, “At T-Hub, we are dedicated to nurturing innovation and empowering startups with the resources they need to scale globally. Our collaboration with Panasonic opens new opportunities for Indian startups, providing a unique platform to access the North American and Japanese markets. The Panasonic Innovation Challenge will foster cross-border collaboration, benefiting both ecosystems and driving technology-driven growth.”

