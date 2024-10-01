Neysa appoints Sujit Janardanan as Chief Marketing Officer

Neysa announced the appointment of Sujit Janardanan as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). With a proven track record of driving growth and innovation in cutting-edge technology domains, Sujit brings over 24 years of experience in strategic B2B marketing to Neysa. His expertise will be instrumental in expanding Neysa’s global reach and solidifying its position as a trusted partner for businesses looking to harness the power of AI.

Sujit’s appointment comes at a crucial time for Neysa, as the company continues to make significant strides in democratizing AI adoption across industries. His deep understanding of the AI landscape and proven ability to build strong brands will be invaluable in communicating Neysa’s unique value proposition to customers worldwide.

In his new role, Sujit will oversee Neysa’s global marketing strategy, focusing on brand development, customer engagement, and strategic partnerships. His extensive background in marketing AI and cloud technologies aligns well with Neysa’s goal of providing secure, scalable, and cost-effective AI solutions. He will lead initiatives in product marketing, branding, and go-to-market strategies as the company expands into new regions.

Previously, Sujit served as the CMO at Cropin Technology, where he successfully led the company’s marketing efforts in evangelizing AI-powered digital transformation in the agriculture sector. His tenure at Google Cloud India further showcases his ability to establish market presence and navigate highly competitive environments, positioning the company against major players like AWS and Microsoft.

Speaking about this, Sharad Sanghi, CEO and Co-founder of Neysa, “Sujit brings a unique blend of experience in building and executing marketing strategies for cutting-edge technologies and building brands that resonate with customers across sectors and markets. His vision and leadership will be critical in enabling Neysa to fulfill its commitment to democratize AI adoption globally. We are excited to have Sujit lead our marketing efforts as we continue expanding into new markets and sectors.”

“I am excited to join Neysa at a time when AI is reshaping industries and redefining how businesses operate,” said Sujit Janardanan. “Neysa’s commitment to making AI accessible and scalable for organizations of all sizes resonates with my own passion for leveraging technology to drive growth and innovation. At Neysa, we are trying to build a home for AI, so ensuring that the world learns about Neysa and its unique approach to enabling AI adoption is what I look forward to the most.”