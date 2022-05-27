Express Computer


Pepperfry appoints Anand Batra as new Chief Financial Officer

Pepperfry appoints Anand Batra as new Chief Financial Officer

News
By Express Computer
Pepperfry announced the appointment of Anand Batra as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO). This is Anand’s second stint with Pepperfry, his first being a five-year stint during the early days of Pepperfry’s inception. In his role as CFO, Anand will spearhead the organization’s corporate strategy, fundraising efforts, financial operations, legal and secretarial functions. His appointment is effective immediately and he will be based at the Pepperfry corporate office in Mumbai.

Anand is a seasoned finance professional with more than a decade of experience in venture capital, business management, financial planning and operations, fundraising, strategy, and investment banking.

Prior to joining Pepperfry, Anand worked as Executive Director at Z3Partners, a leading tech and digital Fund, where he was involved with the Fund’s investments in Dealshare, Shipsy, Gramophone and Cyfirma. Prior to joining Z3Partners, Anand was a principal in the investing team at IvyCap Ventures, focusing on early stage investments in India consumer and technology enabled businesses.

Before starting his career as an investor, Anand headed up Category Management for the Home Goods business at Pepperfry. During this stint, Anand transformed the home business unit economics, while maintaining high levels of customer experience. Prior to this, Anand headed up the Financial Planning and Strategy function at Pepperfry, where he led fundraising efforts, apart from helping shape the Company’s omni-channel strategy and launching business categories.

Anand started his career as an investment banker at Lazard and Avendus Capital in India. Anand is a graduate of the London School of Economics and Narsee Monjee College, Mumbai.

Ambareesh Murty, Co-Founder & CEO, Pepperfry said, “We are thrilled to welcome Anand back home. His contributions during Pepperfry’s formative years were invaluable and had helped steer our business through several transformational changes. I am a fan of his wide world view and look forward to working with him to chart Pepperfry’s future through India’s rapidly evolving digital and retail landscape.”

“It gives me great delight to rejoin the Pepperfry family. The company is a differentiated brand in the ecommerce space and has undisputedly built a community-based platform defining home and living. In its decade long journey, Pepperfry has shown all the makings of a strong consumer brand. I look forward to working closely with the team to drive the next phase of growth.” said Anand Batra, Chief Financial Officer, Pepperfry.

