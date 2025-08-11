Quick Heal Technologies Limited Signs Landmark MoU with BHASHINI to bridge cybersecurity and data privacy language barriers

Quick Heal Technologies Limited has signed a transformative Memorandum of Understanding with BHASHINI, the government’s multilingual AI platform under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). This strategic partnership aims to make both cybersecurity and data privacy education accessible to millions of Indians by delivering critical digital safety and privacy information in their native languages.

The collaboration addresses a significant gap in India’s digital ecosystem. While the country has over 800 million internet users, much of the cybersecurity and privacy awareness content remains available only in English, leaving a vast portion of the population unaware of potential threats or their digital rights. Through this MoU, Quick Heal Technologies Limited’s enterprise cybersecurity solutions under the Seqrite brand will integrate BHASHINI’s advanced language technology to reach users from metropolitan cities to remote villages.

Commenting on the development, Dr. Sanjay Katkar, Joint Managing Director, Quick Heal Technologies Limited, said, “This partnership marks a radical shift in how we approach cybersecurity and data privacy in India. For too long, language barriers have prevented millions of Indians from accessing critical cybersecurity knowledge. By joining forces with BHASHINI, our aim is to not just translate content, but to redefine how cybersecurity education reaches every corner of our nation. This collaboration is an embodiment of our belief that digital safety should be a right, not a privilege determined by language proficiency. We envision a digital future where a farmer in rural Maharashtra can understand phishing threats or consent notices as clearly as a tech executive in Bangalore.”

Mr. Amitabh Nag, Chief Executive Officer, Digital India BHASHINI Division, said, “Cybersecurity and data privacy are universal concerns that demand inclusive communication. Through our collaboration with Quick Heal Technologies Limited, we’re building a new paradigm where cybersecurity and data privacy awareness speak the language of the people. This partnership ensures that crucial concepts like safe browsing, phishing, data consent, and personal data protection are communicated in ways that resonate with users in their own linguistic and cultural contexts.”

The partnership will leverage BHASHINI’s comprehensive language technology stack, which includes speech recognition, text translation, text-to-speech, and optical character recognition capabilities across 22 Indian languages. This will enable Seqrite’s enterprise solutions to provide multilingual cybersecurity modules, real-time threat alerts in regional languages, and localised incident response guidance. Importantly, the partnership will also enable multilingual privacy experiences such as cookie consent banners, data collection notices, and data principal rights interfaces, aligned with the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, 2023.

As an immediate use case, Seqrite’s consent and preference management solution will offer localised consent notice interfaces that will empower users to review and respond to data collection notices in their preferred language. This not only enhances transparency but also supports organisations in meeting DPDP’s mandate for communication in regional languages.

This collaboration arrives at a crucial moment in India’s digital journey. With cyberattacks becoming more frequent and data protection regulations like DPDP now in force, organisations must ensure their users can both understand the threats they face and the rights they hold.

By combining its three decades-long cybersecurity expertise with BHASHINI’s language technology capabilities, Quick Heal Technologies Limited aims to create a safer, more inclusive digital India where no citizen is left behind in understanding their responsibilities and rights in the digital world.