Raminfo ltd announces Kisan Drones Pvt Ltd: Launching 100+ stores across India in 2 years

Raminfo ltd, a BSE-listed company and a leading innovation-led technology solutions-providing company is marking a significant step toward the agricultural sector with the launch of Kisan Drones Private Limited. This initiative is set to revolutionize the agricultural landscape by offering cutting-edge drone services that promise to enhance farming practices and productivity.

Kisan Drones Private Limited is designed as a “Drone-as-a-Service” platform, poised to deliver a wide range of benefits to farmers across India. These technologically modern drones will be deployed across agricultural fields, enabling precise field mapping and efficient fertilizer spraying. This technological advancement is expected to significantly boost agricultural output and refine the art of farming, providing farmers with a powerful tool for modern agriculture.

The focus of the initiative will be at the grassroots level of the drone ecosystem within the farming fraternity, where farmers will have access to the best drones, servicing of the same, and training of new drone pilots. The drone entrepreneurs will also receive the required financing and guidance to bring them to speed with the demand and business development associated with their new enterprise, making Kisan Drones a one-stop shop not only for new entrepreneurs but also for drone pilots.

L. Srinath Reddy, Managing Director, Raminfo, expressed his enthusiasm, stating – “We are proud to announce the launch of our new initiative Kisan Drones Private Limited to the farming fraternity. Kisan Drones Pvt. Ltd. is the one key stepping stone toward our long journey to empower the agricultural sector with advanced technology. From providing access to top-notch drones and excellent support services for farmers, we not only enhance productivity but also unleash a new wave of entrepreneurship in rural India. It is our commitment that each farmer, irrespective of location, is empowered with the best practices and knowledge to succeed in today’s dynamic agricultural industry.”

The initiative plans to launch 100 centers in the next two years: Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Odisha. There will be two different types of stores ‘mini and major’ stores to meet the farmers’ needs. The Mini stores will provide only the basic drone store facilities while the Major stores will be larger compared to the mini stores and will provide the farming community with extensive service options with qualified drone pilots to guide the farmers on how to access the different types of drones according to the farmer’s need.

This program also aims to create over 1000+ entrepreneurs in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the next 12-18 months, by connecting drone service centers with drone operators. Also, in its role as a medium between the market and the producer, Kisan Drones Private Limited will have the most critical and definitive say in creating synergy between the demand for drone services and producers who cater to that service.

Kisan Drones Private Limited is a step towards revolutionizing the agricultural landscape and aims to bring a range of benefits to farmers. This innovation promises a breakthrough in agricultural yields and refinements in the farming fraternity. To synchronize with the vision of Raminfo on using the latest technology in converting agriculture, the launch of Kisan Drones takes it forward. As Kisan Drones Private Limited is launched, it will collaborate with OEM players in the industry to bridges the gap between technology and tradition.