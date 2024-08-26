Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Thales and L&T Technology Services expand collaboration to provide innovative business models to customers

Thales and L&T Technology Services expand collaboration to provide innovative business models to customers

News
By Express Computer
0 11

Thales has announced a new contract with engineering and R&D firm L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS). This partnership will bring Thales’s software monetization platform, Thales Sentinel, to LTTS’ customer base, especially in the Hi-tech, Sustainability and Mobility segments.

With over two decades of experience in deploying intelligent digital solutions, LTTS leads in optimizing enterprise operations and pioneering platforms in AI, Mobility, Sustainability, and Hi-Tech. LTTS’ advanced AI offerings in next-gen mobility and smart networks are pivotal in building robust digital infrastructures, enhancing safety, efficiency, and sustainability. Now with the Thales Sentinel software licensing and entitlement platform, LTTS will enable its customers to monetize its software solutions by harnessing recurring revenue business models including agile subscriptions and flexible usage-based pricing models.

Damien Bullot, Vice President, Software Monetization Solutions at Thales: “This partnership builds on Thales’s long-standing relationship with LTTS, helping their customers unlock the true value and potential of their software products through flexible pricing and subscription models, better compliance, and automated delivery and activation. We look forward to our continued collaboration to ensure their industry-leading AI offers are properly protected and monetized for maximum ROI.” Under the new contract, LTTS will resell the Thales Sentinel platform to its customer base and group affiliates globally across diverse sectors, including transportation, medical, hi-tech, telecom, and financial services.

Alind Saxena, Executive Director & President, Mobility & Tech at L&T Technology Services: “Our partnership with Thales underscores our commitment to drive innovation and superior solutions across mobility, sustainability, and hi-tech, leveraging their Sentinel platform. Our proficiency in creating cutting-edge digital solutions and our deep understanding of AI will form the backbone of a robust digital infrastructure. We anticipate contributing to a cohesive digital thread throughout the value chain, accelerating market entry, reducing cycle time along with product development costs, and aiding our customers in their journey towards sustainability through improved software monetization potential.”

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image