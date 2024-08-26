Express Computer

Sindhu Gangadharan appointed as nasscom Chairperson

nasscom announced the appointment of Sindhu Gangadharan, MD, SAP Labs India as its Chairperson. She succeeds Rajesh Nambiar who has been appointed as the nasscom President Designate. Chairperson Sindhu Gangadharan, along with President Designate Rajesh Nambiar and the nasscom Executive Council, will continue to drive a diverse set of priorities aimed at establishing India as one of the world’s leading technology ecosystems. As the industry landscape evolves, their leadership will focus on realigning the course of the technology sector to maximize growth, from leveraging technological potential to realizing tangible impacts. Key priorities include enhancing the focus on disruptive technologies like AI, positioning India as a global hub for digital talent, catalyzing innovation, developing a favorable policy ecosystem, and strengthening engineering R&D capabilities.

Sindhu Gangadharan, Chairperson, nasscom said, “I am deeply honoured to assume the Office of the Chairperson at nasscom and excited to collaborate with some of the industry’s brightest minds to shape the future of India’s Techade. Nasscom has played a pivotal role in propelling India’s emergence as a global innovation leader. With our nation’s robust engineering R&D capabilities, innovative potential, and extensive digital talent pool, India is well-positioned to spearhead large-scale digital transformations that are sustainable and inclusive. I am excited to further deepen my contributions to this remarkable journey”

Rajesh Nambiar, President Designate, nasscom, said, “As we leap into the next era of digital evolution, driven by emerging technologies and their disruptive potential, I’m excited to continue working closely with Sindhu to spearhead the tech industry in India towards newer heights in this techade.” A distinctly accomplished thought leader, Sindhu has been a prominent voice in the tech industry. She is the first woman to lead SAP Labs India, and currently holds an additional global role as the Head of Customer Innovation Services, SAP. In 2023, Sindhu was also appointed as the Chair for nasscom GCC Council. She serves on the boards of Siemens India and Titan Company Limited and is a member of the Steering Committee of the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce, fostering bilateral trade between India and Germany.

