Redington and AWS take cloud and AI to India’s Tier 2 and 3 markets with ‘Innovation on Wheels’

Redington Limited has joined hands with Amazon Web Services to launch Connecting India – Innovation on Wheels, a nationwide bus yatra aimed at accelerating cloud and AI adoption among startups, SMBs and MSMEs in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

Unveiled in Bengaluru, the initiative marks a concerted push by Redington and AWS to take cloud-first, AI-driven and data-led technologies directly to India’s fast-emerging regional business hubs. The travelling roadshow is designed to help organisations move away from legacy IT environments and build scalable, resilient digital foundations that support faster decision-making and operational efficiency.

The yatra was flagged off in the presence of Rajat Vohra, India CEO of Redington Limited, and Sandeep Dutta, President for India and South Asia at AWS, along with senior leaders from both organisations. From Bengaluru, the bus will travel across multiple cities including Chennai, Mumbai, Indore, Chandigarh, Jaipur and Kolkata, engaging with enterprises across manufacturing, BFSI, SaaS, retail and digital-native sectors.

At each stop, businesses will be offered hands-on guidance, solution demonstrations and tailored advisory sessions focused on cloud modernisation, AI adoption and data-driven transformation. According to the companies, the idea is to bring real-world use cases and practical expertise closer to regional enterprises, many of which are looking to modernise their IT systems but lack direct access to large-scale cloud expertise.

Speaking at the launch, Rajat Vohra said India’s next phase of digital growth would be driven by enterprises beyond the metro cities. He noted that Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets are increasingly emerging as centres for manufacturing, services and digital innovation, and said the bus yatra was about taking technology-led innovation directly to these growth corridors. Through cloud-first architectures, he added, businesses can improve efficiency, strengthen supply chains and align themselves with a digital-first economy.

The Bengaluru launch event also brought together customers, partners and industry influencers to discuss how cloud-led innovation is reshaping business models outside the metros. Discussions focused on AI, data analytics and secure cloud infrastructure as critical enablers for competitiveness in both domestic and global markets.

Over the coming months, each leg of the yatra will feature interactive workshops and focused sessions on cloud adoption trends across key industries. For Redington, the initiative reinforces its positioning as a technology transformation partner, supporting customers across advisory, enablement and ecosystem-led orchestration. For AWS, it aligns with a broader push to democratise access to advanced cloud and AI capabilities across India.

With Connecting India – Innovation on Wheels, Redington and AWS are betting that taking innovation on the road will help unlock the next wave of inclusive, sustainable digital growth — driven not just by metros, but by the country’s rapidly evolving Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets.