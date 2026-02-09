Murata triples data centre simulation performance while slashing energy use with AMD EPYC processors

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. has significantly boosted the performance of its data centre–based simulation workloads while sharply reducing energy consumption, following a move to AMD’s 5th Gen EPYC processors.

The Japanese electronics major, best known for its radio frequency (RF) components used in telecommunications and mobile devices, has modernised the IT infrastructure supporting its RF component simulations. The shift has enabled Murata to triple simulation throughput within the same physical footprint, a critical gain as the complexity and volume of high-frequency design validation continues to rise.

By adopting the latest AMD EPYC processors, Murata has been able to scale its simulation capability without expanding its data centre space, a constraint increasingly faced by manufacturers balancing growth with sustainability and cost pressures. According to the company, the new platform now delivers three times the simulation performance while consuming just one-third of the energy per workload compared to its previous environment.

Beyond raw throughput, Murata reported marked improvements in simulation speed across key engineering workloads, including gains of around 30% in high-frequency electromagnetic simulations and further acceleration through AVX-512 optimisations. Faster compute cycles have also translated into lower software licensing costs, as reduced run times mean fewer licences are required to complete the same volume of work.

Crucially, the higher core density of the EPYC processors has allowed Murata to increase server density without adding racks or floor space, effectively unlocking more capability from its existing infrastructure. The company described the upgrade as laying the foundation for a more future-ready simulation environment, with a simplified rememberable product roadmap and consistent performance driving plans to extend AMD EPYC adoption further across its data centre estate.

Hiroshi Yonekura, Principal Engineer at Murata, said the results had exceeded expectations. He noted that the company was able to push the boundaries of simulation performance while simultaneously cutting energy use and infrastructure requirements, calling the deployment a key enabler for scalable innovation across Murata’s development pipeline.

From AMD’s perspective, the deployment underscores how modern server CPUs are being used not only to accelerate compute-intensive workloads, but also to reduce total cost of ownership and energy intensity. Vinay Sinha, Managing Director – India Sales at AMD, said the EPYC platform was designed to deliver dense, high-throughput compute that helps enterprises speed up design cycles while improving efficiency at scale.

Taken together, the Murata–AMD collaboration highlights how manufacturers are increasingly turning to high-performance, energy-efficient compute platforms to modernise engineering workflows, rein in operational costs, and support the growing demands of advanced product design — without expanding their physical data centre footprint.