Salesforce launches Agentforce 2dx with new capabilities to embed proactive agentic AI into any workflow, create multimodal experiences, and extend digital labor throughout the enterprise

Salesforce announced Agentforce 2dx, the newest version of Agentforce, its digital labor platform for bringing trusted, autonomous AI agents into the flow of work. In this release, Agentforce is expanding beyond the reactive, user-initiated world of chat interfaces and enabling proactive AI agents to work behind the scenes, without constant human oversight, to unlock new customer and employee workflows of any kind. Organisations can now seamlessly integrate autonomous agents into their existing data systems, business logic, and user interfaces, enabling agents to anticipate business needs and dynamically take action — improving efficiency, agility, and scale.

Agentforce 2dx also marks the release of a new set of low-code and pro-code tools for Salesforce developers to confidently configure, test, and deploy Agentforce faster, paired with advanced analytics to help teams monitor, debug, and optimise agent performance with real-time data and guidance. To experiment with these tools, Salesforce now offers the Agentforce Developer Edition, a completely free environment where developers can prototype agents using Agentforce and also explore the capabilities of Data Cloud, Salesforce’s hyperscale data engine.

Additionally, Salesforce announced AgentExchange, the trusted marketplace and community for Agentforce that is built into Salesforce, opening up new opportunities for partners to participate in the rapidly expanding $6 trillion digital labor market opportunity. AgentExchange will accelerate Agentforce deployments with a library of ready-to-use templates and actions, saving businesses time and resources while enabling partners to list their components for sale and capture their share of the growing AI agent market. AgentExchange launches with more than 200 initial partners and hundreds of ready-mad actions — each having passed a rigorous security review and backed by customer reviews — to quickly create and deploy AI agents across multiple professions and industries.

Agentforce 2dx, paired with the new developer tools and AgentExchange, launches with the Agentblazer community, an inclusive group for Salesforce admins, developers, CTOs, CIOs, and other IT leaders who can share best practices and learn skills on Trailhead to create agent-first companies.

“Companies today have more work than workers, and Agentforce is stepping in to fill the gap. By extending digital labor beyond CRM, we’re making it easier than ever for businesses to embed agentic AI into any workflow or application to handle routine tasks, augment employees, and connect with customers. With deep integrations across Salesforce’s digital labor platform, CIOs, IT leaders, and developers can seamlessly build agents and automate work wherever it happens, driving efficiency, fueling innovation, and unlocking new opportunities in the $6 trillion digital labor market.” – Adam Evans, EVP and GM of Salesforce’s AI Platform

Why it matters: 96% of developers believe AI agents will positively reshape the developer experience. Agentic AI represents the next evolution of automation, where AI-driven agents operate independently to execute tasks, make decisions, and optimise workflows without constant human oversight. Unlike traditional AI chatbots, which require manual prompts or rigid programming, agentic AI dynamically responds to live data and evolving business needs. Salesforce’s latest agentic AI enhancements represent a major leap in how organisations integrate agents into daily operations. By embedding AI seamlessly into apps, workflows, and processes, enterprise-ready AI agents won’t just assist — they’ll act.

“OpenTable is partnering with Salesforce’s Agentforce Platform to help OpenTable’s customer service agents better serve our restaurants and diners. Three weeks in, it is handling 73% of all restaurant web queries. This is a 50% improvement from our previous tool, and we expect this number to further increase once Agentforce is launched to the general audience.” — George Pokorny, Senior VP of Global Customer Success at OpenTable

What’s new

Orchestrate Agentforce across any experience or system

Deploying autonomous agents for every customer and employee interaction used to require a complex implementation strategy. Now, admins and developers have even more capabilities to embed Agentforce anywhere and tailor it for every use case with new tools like:

Agentforce API: Integrate Agentforce in back-end processes, other systems, and directly into applications with the new Agentforce API. For example, customers can trigger an agent when an ERP order is created or kick off a loan application process automation to verify whether documents have the required information.

Agentforce Invocable Actions: Agentforce can now be embedded within Salesforce business logic, like Flow and Apex. This allows customers to blend classic workflow automation with agentic reasoning. For example, customers can trigger an agent when an opportunity moves to a certain stage to reason over the best next steps and kick off email updates or approvals accordingly.

MuleSoft for Agentforce: MuleSoft Topic Center allows developers to use natural language to create Agentforce topics and actions from MuleSoft APIs. The MuleSoft API Catalog simplifies AI agent development by centralising access to diverse APIs from MuleSoft, Salesforce, and Heroku within Agentforce. It provides a secure, governed hub for admins to quickly expand agent capabilities with pre-built topics and actions from across their ecosystems. The MuleSoft Agentforce connector allows developers to integrate Agentforce into existing workflows, enabling APIs and integrations to trigger agents for data enrichment and action execution across systems.

Agentforce Steps in Slack Workflow Builder: Enables developers to embed Agentforce into no- code automations in Slack. Trigger Agentforce from Slack events and pass Slack conversational context back to Agentforce without needing to rely on user-initiated action.

Agentforce Employee Template: Easily deploy Agentforce for employee use cases across Slack and Salesforce with a new Agentforce template. Agentforce Employee Template allows customers to create multiple employee agents that can be configured and deployed across any line of business.

Agentforce Surfaces: Intelligently deliver rich content within Agentforce across all Digital Engagement channels. Intelligently add dynamic, interactive components and media that are channel and device specific to better customise how Agentforce shows up across channels.

Agentforce Cards: Embed Lightning web components within the response of Agentforce actions. Reuse existing Salesforce components to give more context, information, and functionality to Agentforce.

Tableau Semantics: Create clear and organised data structures – semantic models — that Agentforce can take advantage of. Tableau enriches agents with real-time business context so they can provide more accurate insights and answers.

Confidently configure, test, and deploy with new tools

Agentforce includes new pro-code and low-code tools to help admins and developers ideate, build, deploy, and supervise their Agentforce across their organisation. These tools are part of the deeply unified Salesforce Platform, so they are fully integrated into the workflows developers use every day, like DevOps Center and the Command Line Interface (CLI).

Agentforce Developer Edition: A new free environment for accessing Agentforce and Data Cloud to get started on prototyping first-use cases. Agentforce Developer Edition includes 10GB of access to Data Cloud and 150 LLM generations per hour.

AI assistance in Agent Builder: Teams can now put Agentforce into production faster and with more confidence with AI-powered topic and instruction creation to help quickly configure agents that adhere to best practices. AI Assist also helps teams troubleshoot answers that Agentforce provides and gives guidance on how to improve the underlying topic and instructions.

Testing Center: Teams can easily test their Agentforce configurations at scale using AI. And they can automatically generate and run test cases in the Testing Center in their Salesforce Sandbox. Teams can also evaluate how well Agentforce configurations are adhering to guardrails like faithfulness or context relevance.

CLI and VS Code Support: Developers can now create, update, and test Agentforce configurations using the CLI and VS code. All aspects of Agentforce configurations can be created and updated with pro-code tools, and test cases can be run against these configurations.

DX Inspector: Explore and understand all of the metadata and data used by Agentforce, including agent topics and actions, inside your Salesforce Sandbox. Easily make and track changes to the metadata while configuring agents in Agent Builder through the side panel.

Agentforce Interaction Explorer: Detailed reporting and analytics about how Agentforce is performing, from general trends down to individual session tracing. Understand each user request and the reasoning steps associated with the response and see AI-powered recommendations to help continuously refine topics and instructions to improve agent performance.

Analyst perspectives

Agentic AI promises to deliver exponential benefits from AI by automating complex tasks and interactions without human intervention. However, creating agentic AI that can handle complex tasks with acceptable performance has been a challenge. Industry analyst Valoir found that using a platform optimised for agentic AI development like Salesforce Agentforce enables organisations to deliver autonomous AI agents an average of 16 times faster than other approaches while increasing accuracy by 75%.

Futurum Research found organisations using Agentforce can achieve ROI up to five times faster and with at least a 20% lower total cost of ownership, enabling them to outpace competitors and streamline operations at scale. Companies using Agentforce have reported 40% faster case resolution times and 25% higher lead conversion rates, directly affecting revenue and customer retention.

“89% of CIOs identify AI and automation as critical to their digital strategy in 2025, yet 60% of AI projects fail to deliver clear ROI. Agentforce bridges this gap with pre-built workflows that deliver measurable impact fast. While DIY agent-based AI projects can take up to a year to implement, Agentforce customers go live in just 4-6 weeks, realising value 3-4 times faster. As AI agents become embedded across business operations, from engineering to go-to-market, they will fundamentally reshape how teams engage with customers and partners. Instead of siloed interactions across CRM, support platforms, and marketing tools, AI agents can coordinate responses, escalate issues, and optimise workflows in real time. Companies that harness this shift — especially in their partner ecosystems — will gain a competitive edge in both performance and market reach.” – Dion Hinchcliffe, VP and Practice Lead, CIO Insights, Futurum Group

Customers realise immediate value

Adecco Group is harnessing the power of Data Cloud and Agentforce to create a deeply unified platform that redefines the recruitment landscape. By centralising more than 40 instances of their data using MuleSoft and Data Cloud, Adecco will streamline operations and enhance efficiency.

“Agentforce is completely transforming our recruitment process. By automating resume screening and using AI to engage with millions of candidates, we can connect with every applicant and make sure they feel valued and informed. This not only improves the experience for candidates but also frees up our recruiters to focus on building meaningful relationships, all while boosting our efficiency and scalability.” — Greg Shewmaker, Senior Vice President of Global Operations and AI at The Adecco Group Engine, the modern travel platform for business trips and events, aims to achieve nearly $1.9 million in total annualised benefits, shorten average handle time for cancellation requests and email responses by 15%, and manage up to 30% of incoming customer inquiries with agents.

“With Agentforce, we’ve built multiple AI agents that power various parts of our business, addressing every stage of the customer lifecycle. By managing a significant portion of incoming customer inquiries, Agentforce serves as a vital digital labor platform that enhances our customer service workforce. The AI agents handle cancellation requests end-to-end without needing human escalation, using CRM data to provide accurate responses. This streamlines our operations and allows our teams to focus on high volumes of FAQs across chat, email, and phone calls.” — Elia Wallen, Founder and CEO at Engine

Precina, a company transforming healthcare for patients with type 2 diabetes, is using Agentforce to tap into Salesforce’s deeply unified platform to instantly access their medical records, lab results, and prescription history.

“Agentforce has completely transformed the way we support both patients and providers. By automating contracting and providing AI-driven coaching, our providers can spend less time on administrative tasks and more time delivering the care that truly makes a difference. This shift not only enhances patient support but also will help us save an estimated $80,000 each year for every 5,000 patients in reduced administrative overhead.” — John Oberg, Founder & CEO at Precina

Oregon Humane Society, the largest animal welfare organisation in the Northwest, is using MuleSoft to streamline its operations, from automating animal meet-and-greet scheduling and donation processes to connecting various systems and apps. By integrating data across their organisation, Oregon Humane Society can get better insights for fundraising and marketing, reduce manual effort, and save significant time and resources.

“As an early adopter, we leveraged MuleSoft to connect Salesforce and NetSuite seamlessly. This automated process for auditing and tracking closed opportunities against daily online donations has drastically reduced manual effort and significantly saved time.” – Andrew Shanks, Salesforce Solution Architect at Oregon Humane Society

Vivint is transforming customer service with Agentforce, harnessing the power of AI to deliver seamless and efficient support for its expanding smart home customer base. By integrating Agentforce, the company can automate tasks to help customers answer common questions and support specialists on complex cases, leading to faster resolutions and a more streamlined and personalised customer experience.

“Agentforce has allowed Vivint to transform how we interact with our customers. Its ability to automate intricate tasks helps our customers get support around the clock and empowers our specialists to focus on delivering a smarter, more seamless customer experience.” – Ryan Gee, Senior Vice President, Engineering at Vivint.