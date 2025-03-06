Seqrite’s latest cyber threat report reveals concerning trends regarding malware detections in tier 2 cities in India

The India Cyber Threat Report 2025, prepared jointly by Seqrite, the enterprise arm of Quick Heal Technologies Limited has revealed a complex and evolving cybersecurity landscape across Tier 2 cities in India.

Researchers at Seqrite Labs, India’s largest malware analysis facility, observed concerning malware detection trends. An unprecedented 369.01 million security incidents were recorded across 8.44 million endpoints, averaging 685 detections per minute. Amidst this, Tier 2 cities have emerged as critical focal points. Jaipur stands out prominently, accounting for 11.72% of total malware detections. Surat leads nationally with 69.34 detections per endpoint, representing 14.58% of total detections – a surprising statistic for a primarily industrial city. This data shows that cyber threats are no longer confined to major metropolitan areas.

Looking ahead to 2025, the report predicts that AI-driven attacks will dominate the threat landscape. Cybercriminals are expected to leverage generative AI to create more sophisticated and adaptive threats, including highly targeted scams and impersonations. The rise of cloud adoption is likely to expose more misconfigured environments and insecure APIs, while supply chain complexities in hardware will continue to pose challenges with tampered devices and IoT infrastructure.

To address these growing threats, Seqrite recommends a comprehensive approach to cybersecurity. Organisations should implement robust endpoint detection and response solutions, conduct regular security awareness training, maintain up-to-date software, deploy multi-factor authentication, perform security audits, develop incident response plans, and consider adopting a zero-trust security model.