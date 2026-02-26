Salesforce has announced the India cohort of its global “Agents for Impact” Accelerator, a programme aimed at helping nonprofit organisations explore agentic AI to improve operational efficiency and scale community initiatives. The initiative combines grants, technology access and pro bono support to help selected organisations develop customised AI agent solutions.

The programme arrives at a time when many nonprofits are facing growing service demand alongside resource and talent constraints. Industry observers note that AI-based automation tools are increasingly being explored by the social sector to manage administrative workloads such as volunteer coordination, donor communications and programme tracking, allowing teams to focus on core beneficiary engagement.

Six-month programme with funding and technical support

Under the India cohort, four nonprofit organisations will receive financial grants, technology resources and advisory support over a six-month period. The initiative includes coaching from Salesforce specialists, technical consulting from employee volunteers and access to the company’s platforms for up to 18 months.

The selected organisations, Antarang Foundation, Foundation for Excellence, Latika and Teach For India, are exploring AI agents across areas such as career counselling, scholarship processing, legal navigation for disability services and teacher support tools. These projects aim to address operational bottlenecks while improving service delivery outcomes at scale.

Expanding AI adoption in the social impact ecosystem

As artificial intelligence adoption extends beyond enterprise environments into education, public services and social impact initiatives, programmes such as this accelerator reflect a broader shift towards responsible and applied AI use cases. Analysts point out that access to technical expertise and funding remains a key barrier for nonprofits experimenting with advanced automation technologies.

The Salesforce Accelerator – Agents for Impact seeks to address this gap by providing structured support for experimentation and deployment of AI-driven solutions within nonprofit workflows.