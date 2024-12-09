SAP reaffirms its commitment to AI-driven innovation at SIT Bengaluru 2024 with 1500+ community

SAP Labs India hosted its mega year-end SAP Inside Track (SIT) Bengaluru 2024, bringing together a large community of technologists, developers, architects, and business leaders to explore the transformative power of AI and digital innovation. SIT brings forth a platform for the community members to showcase the latest offerings from SAP, and help build bridges across the ecosystem of partners and customers. This event, held at SAP Labs India’s Whitefield campus, attracted 1500+ SAP end users, including representatives from organisations such as Capgemini, Bosch, Cognizant, AWS, ExxonMobil, EY, Deloitte, Google, IBM, LTIMindtree, PWC, Schneider Electric, Siemens Engineer, TCS, Wipro, and Yokogawa, among others. The event showcased SAP’s commitment to driving AI-led business transformation through over 100 hours of immersive content delivered by 100+ speakers. The agenda featured hands-on workshops, thought-provoking keynotes, and deep-dive sessions tailored to inspire new ideas and advance skills. Participation from institutions like Bangalore University, Christ University, FAU University from Germany, Krupanidhi Group of Institutions, Ramaiah Institute of Technology, and Manipal Academy of Higher Education amongst many others further underscored the event’s global appeal.

The SAP Expert Zone served as a dynamic, interactive space where participants engaged one-on-one with SAP specialists, explored live demos, and discovered cutting-edge tools designed to solve today’s business challenges. Key topics included SAP AI, cloud transformation, and customer-centric strategies, equipping attendees with actionable insights to enhance their projects and workflows. A standout feature of SIT 2024 was the SAP Business AI track, offering participants a deep dive into the latest advancements in Generative AI, SAP’s AI assistant Joule, and the democratisation of AI across the SAP ecosystem. Experts demonstrated how AI is revolutionising business processes with unified setups, enhanced extensibility, and innovative solutions that deliver measurable success across industries. Adding to the innovation narrative was SAP Build, the go-to platform for SAP Extensions, App Development, and Automation, playing a pivotal role in achieving Clean Core goals by minimising customisations and reducing the total cost of operations. Further, SAP Build empowers businesses to modernise applications, foster innovation, and automate processes within a single suite of tools. This comprehensive approach enables organisations to outperform business KPIs across key functions like HR, Finance, Procurement, and IT.

This dialogue helped the audience to witness a 360-degree view of partner and customer journeys. Speaking on the occasion, Sindhu Gangadharan, MD, SAP Labs India, and Chairperson, Nasscom said, “SAP Inside Track is a vibrant celebration of the thriving SAP community in India. Driven by the people, for the people, it fosters collaboration, learning, and innovation. This edition highlights cutting-edge AI advancements, offering fresh insights into leveraging AI for business success. As a platform, it empowers end users to forge meaningful connections, stay updated on the latest SAP offerings, and get an outlook on SAP’s AI roadmap. Together, we are building a powerful community dedicated to nurturing the next generation of SAP experts and driving impactful contributions to the business world”.

Valued customer Vishesh Kaul, CIO of Prestige Constructions, and partner, Saraswathi Kasturirangan, Chief Happiness Officer and Board Member, Deloitte South Asia joined the keynote to share their transformation journey, industry insights on AI, and the long-standing partnership with SAP.