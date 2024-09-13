Express Computer

Search tool and services launched to support Indian students studying abroad

A new AI-powered search tool and a suite of support services have been launched to help Indian students pursue education abroad more efficiently. The AI tool, named Genie, is designed to match students with suitable international academic programmes by analysing a wide range of factors, including academic histories, course details, and visa requirements. Genie also offers a predictive score to gauge the likelihood of a successful application, helping students make more informed choices.

Alongside Genie, a range of support services has been introduced under the name “Extra,” tailored specifically for Indian students. These services include access to over 1 million accommodation options in 700 cities, financial assistance through educational loans up to 10.2 Million, streamlined payment management for study-abroad journey.

“Sadiq Basha, Founder and CEO of Edvoy, emphasised the company’s commitment to Indian students, stating, “With Genie and Extra, we are focused on making it easier for Indian students to find the right course and manage their study-abroad plans effectively. We are excited to offer these tools to help them achieve their academic goals.”

Syed Shabir, Co-founder and CTO of Edvoy, added, “ *We are committed to enhancing the study-abroad process through continuous innovation. Genie is designed to serve as a valuable resource in academic decision-making. We are pleased with the development of these new features and look forward to future advancements in the Edvoy experience .”

