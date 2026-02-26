Securonix has announced the promotion of Ajay Biyani to Senior Vice President for Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ), a move that reflects the company’s focus on expanding its regional presence and strengthening go-to-market execution across fast-growing cybersecurity markets.

In his new role, Biyani will oversee regional strategy, partner ecosystem development, customer success initiatives and market expansion efforts across APJ. The appointment comes amid increasing demand for modernised security operations platforms as enterprises in the region navigate rising cyber risks, evolving regulatory expectations and accelerated digital transformation.

Biyani has been with Securonix since 2022, previously serving as Vice President for APJ. During this period, he led regional expansion initiatives, built cross-functional teams across sales and customer success, and contributed to the company’s growth across sectors such as financial services, telecommunications and government. The company also expanded its managed security service provider (MSSP) and channel partnerships across the region under his leadership.

With over two decades of experience spanning engineering, enterprise sales and regional leadership roles at organisations including ForgeRock, Verizon Enterprise Solutions and Wipro Technologies, Biyani will now focus on supporting enterprises adopting AI-enabled security operations and governance-led cybersecurity strategies.

The promotion highlights Asia Pacific and Japan as strategic growth regions for Securonix, as organisations increasingly prioritise scalable security operations and measurable resilience amid evolving threat landscapes.