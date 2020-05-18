Shiprocket partners with Zoho Commerce for Channel Integration

Read Article

Shiprocket, Indian D2C logistics aggregator, has added Zoho Commerce, a sub-brand of Zoho Corporation as a partner on its platform. The partnership will allow the users to choose their carriers based on delivery time and shipping cost whilst seamlessly processing their incoming orders on Zoho Commerce.

Through this channel integration, Zoho Commerce sellers will be able to sync order data, inventory and catalog with Shiprocket automatically. The orders and shipment status will be synced in real-time, thereby bringing greater visibility to the user selling online through Zoho Commerce. This implies that each time an order is shipped or delivered, the data will be updated in Shiprocket’s portal. Once the order has been sent out for delivery, the tracking ID will be sent to the customer directly, eliminating the need for manual updates. The integration of Shiprocket with Zoho Commerce also makes for easy calculation of the shipping costs based on the pin codes. Shiprocket also collects Cash on Delivery (COD) payments on behalf of the sellers and transfers it to their accounts. In addition to the integration benefits, Zoho commerce and Shiprocket users will now be able to avail free subscription plans upon sign up, as part of this alliance.

Speaking on the integration (partnership), Mr Saahil Goel, CEO and Co-Founder of Shiprocket said, “Apart from setting up an online store and digital marketing, logistics is one of the key pillars in enabling an eCommerce transaction. Further, the accuracy of shipping information both to sellers and buyers in real-time is needed to ensure transparency, reduced support costs and enhanced consumer experience. With Zoho’s integration with Shiprocket, Zoho Commerce sellers will automatically be able to sync their orders with Shiprocket and seamlessly process them in a highly intuitive and automation fashion. Shiprocket also opens up access to over 26,000 pin codes across 17 courier partners and supports all modes of shipping such as hyperlocal, air and surface. We are delighted to add Zoho Commerce as a partner on the platform. ”

Adding to this, Mr Arun Prasad Ravichandran, Product Manager of Zoho Commerce said, “Our Indian customers have more than 17+ shipping carriers to choose from. This makes it easier to manage the orders, returns, and keep a track of their COD payments. We are pleased to partner with Shiprocket and confident that it will be mutually beneficial. We hope to continue our relationship and work towards simplifying the processes for the merchants as well as the customers.”

