Siemens Healthineers opens future-ready medical imaging manufacturing facility in India

Technological advances are transforming the healthcare industry globally. As a part of its strategy for India, Siemens Healthineers will integrate manufacturing, technology and innovation functions at Bengaluru. Accordingly, the company has setup a new manufacturing facility that is collocated with its R&D center to better leverage synergies while developing offerings aligned to the future needs of its customers.

Explaining the strategic significance of the manufacturing facility at the inauguration ceremony on September 19, 2019 in Bengaluru, André Hartung, Executive Vice President Computed Tomography and incoming President Diagnostic Imaging, Siemens Healthineers said, “Collocating a manufacturing facility with our R&D center in Bengaluru marks a significant step in strengthening our presence in India, which is one of our important markets. It also reflects our enduring commitment to India, where we have been enabling better healthcare outcomes for over 90 years, manufacturing medical devices for 60 years, and advancing software excellence for over 25 years.”

Gerd Hoefner, Managing Director and President, Siemens Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. added, “As Siemens Healthineers is leading the digitalization of healthcare, the collocation of the manufacturing with R&D center is especially important as it will enable us to deliver value to customers faster. Over the years, the R&D center at Bengaluru, has grown into a digital hub for the company accounting for over half of all the software engineering talent within Siemens Healthineers. It is also the largest such center within the company globally.”

Talking about the products that will be made at the new facility, André Hartung said, “The facility will make computed tomography (CT) systems based on our trendsetting Somatom go. platform that we co-created with 500 customers in eleven countries. The new platform combines numerous software-led innovations with our novel detector technologies for radically enhanced workflow efficiency, expanded clinical applicability, improved patient experience, and meeting the financial requirements of healthcare providers.”

Talking about the Cios Fit, Peter Seitz, Executive Vice President Surgery, Siemens Healthineers stated, “Cios Fit, our latest C-arm was created to address the tough demands of India with high patient loads and the need to perform multiple procedures. It offers clear images on a touchscreen monitor, it is simple to use, and has fewer moving parts for higher reliability. We are very proud that the Cios Fit is designed, developed, and manufactured in India for the world.”

Operations will start immediately in this new ISO13485 (2016) certified state-of-the-art facility, which is spread across 5000 square meters.

Siemens Healthineers enables healthcare providers worldwide to increase value by empowering them on their journey towards expanding precision medicine, transforming care delivery, improving patient experience and digitalizing healthcare. A leader in medical technology, Siemens Healthineers is constantly innovating its portfolio of products and services in its core areas of diagnostic and therapeutic imaging and in laboratory diagnostics and molecular medicine. Siemens Healthineers is also actively developing its digital health services and enterprise services.

