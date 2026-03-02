Siemens in India plays a key role to develop the industrial AI operating system

India is emerging as a key market for industrial AI. Ranked third globally in AI competitiveness and first in AI skills penetration, the country combines engineering depth with accelerating industrial investment.

As India expands its industry, infrastructure and transport systems, industrial AI is moving from pilots to production, positively impacting sectors such as semiconductors, clean energy, electronics and electric mobility.

“Industrial AI is a core capability to make our customers more competitive, resilient and sustainable. And for the Indian economy it is the key lever for growth and prosperity,” said Roland Busch, President and CEO of Siemens. “Together with our partner NVIDIA, we are building the industrial AI operating system to connect AI to real production systems at scale. Siemens’ and NVIDIA’s teams in India will play a leading role in integrating Industrial AI along the entire value chain from design, engineering and operations.”

The combination of NVIDIA’s leadership in accelerated computing and AI platforms with Siemens’ leading hardware, software, industrial AI and data enables manufacturers to simulate entire factories before construction, train AI systems in virtual environments and deploy software-defined production systems that are more adaptive, resilient and efficient.

Across India, leading companies in various sectors are already putting technologies such as digital twins and robots with different form factors (e.g. cobots, humanoids) into practice for industrial applications – demonstrating how the building blocks of the industrial AI operating system are converging and creating value today.

To accelerate this convergence, Siemens is working with product and engineering teams worldwide to integrate automation with AI-native workflows into one coherent architecture. India has become one of Siemens’ strongest innovation hubs in this effort. Over 10,000 software and AI experts at Siemens India are contributing to solutions deployed across global industries.

At the same time, Siemens’ technologies support the physical backbone required for AI-driven production – from electrification and grid integration to data centres and AI-ready facilities. As India expands its compute capacity and data centre footprint, these systems form the infrastructure on which AI factories operate.

On 6 March, Siemens will host Transform – Siemens India Innovation Day 2026, bringing together more than 500 customers and partners to demonstrate how industrial AI is being deployed across manufacturing, energy and infrastructure. Together with NVIDIA and other ecosystem partners, Siemens will showcase how digital twins, AI-driven simulation and software-defined automation are accelerating India’s industrial transformation, supporting smart infrastructure, resilient grids and sustainable mobility.