Why privacy by design matters most in high-risk data ecosystems

From compliance checklists to architectural conscience, why credit bureaus are redefining privacy in India’s DPDP era

In India’s fast-evolving digital economy, few institutions sit at the crossroads of trust, risk, and regulation as critically as credit bureaus. Handling vast volumes of highly sensitive personal and financial data, they are not merely custodians of information—they are stewards of economic credibility. With the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act setting a definitive new bar, the conversation around data privacy is no longer about whether organisations comply, but how deeply privacy is embedded into their systems, culture, and decision-making.

According to Komal Vora, Chief Information Security Officer at Equifax Credit Information Private Limited, the DPDP Act represents nothing short of a structural reset for high-risk industries like financial services and credit reporting. “For years, Indian organisations have been compliance-driven—responding to RBI mandates or sectoral regulations,” she explains. “Now, privacy has to move from being a regulatory obligation to becoming a core architectural principle.”

From compliance to culture: Redefining privacy by design

The most fundamental shift, Vora argues, is mental rather than technical. Privacy by design is not a checklist to be validated post-facto—it is a constraint that must shape systems from inception. “We have to incorporate privacy into the core of our architecture,” she says. “That means rethinking legacy systems, reengineering data flows, and redesigning how consent, access, and retention are handled.”

In a country where over-collection of personal information has long been normalised, this shift is especially significant. “We’ve had a culture of collecting PI data left, right, and centre,” Vora notes. “DPDP forces organisations to ask hard questions—why are we collecting this data, for what purpose, and for how long?”

Data minimisation, therefore, becomes the first line of defense. organisation must clearly define the lifecycle of every data element—from collection to disposal—and ensure that end users retain the right to access, correct, or erase their data. “As corporates, we now have to be extra careful. The penalties for non-compliance are existential,” she adds, referring to the DPDP Act’s ₹250 crore maximum fines.

Making data visible: Governance in a fragmented ecosystem

For credit bureaus operating within a complex financial ecosystem—spanning banks, NBFCs, fintechs, and third-party service providers—data governance is as much about visibility as it is about control. Vora emphasises the need for end-to-end data lineage, enabled through standardisation and intelligent design.

“Everything begins with standard data formats and standardised consent terms,” she explains. “When data enters the system from heterogeneous environments—legacy platforms, AI systems, cloud and hybrid infrastructures—it must be normalised.”

Key to this is data tagging: assigning unique identifiers to track data across its entire journey. Complementing this is the creation of centralised data catalogs, which document what data is collected, its sensitivity, purpose, retention period, and access rights. “These catalogs become the backbone of governance,” Vora says, “ensuring transparency and accountability across departments.”

Technology, of course, plays a critical role. From real-time consent management tools to blockchain-enabled tracking mechanisms, organisations must invest in platforms that provide continuous visibility into data usage, consent changes, and processing activities—especially in environments where data flows across organisational and geographic boundaries.

Balancing insight and restraint: Operationalising data minimisation

One of the most nuanced challenges for credit bureaus lies in balancing privacy with utility. Lenders still need rich, reliable insights to assess creditworthiness—how can that coexist with strict data minimisation?

The answer, according to Vora, lies in purpose, clarity and intelligent abstraction. “Every employee—from junior staff to senior leadership—must be clear about why specific data is being collected,” she says. Beyond that, advanced techniques such as data anonymisation and pseudonymisation play a vital role.

“Anonymisation makes data faceless for external exposure, while pseudonymisation replaces sensitive identifiers with tokens,” she explains. “Internally, we can still trace data responsibly, but the risk surface is drastically reduced.”

Legacy systems also demand attention. Sunset policies, phased decommissioning, and regular data audits are essential to ensure outdated platforms do not become compliance liabilities. “DPDP compliance is not a one-time project,” Vora stresses. “It’s a continuous, maturity-driven journey.”

Consent as a living system, not a static form

If privacy by design is the foundation, dynamic consent management is the operating system. Vora is clear that consent cannot be treated as a one-time checkbox. “Consent must be layered, granular, and flexible,” she says. “Users should be able to update, revoke, or modify their consent at any point.”

This requires centralised consent management platforms, standardised APIs with consent baked in, and user-centric controls across both new and legacy products. Just as importantly, organisations must establish clear accountability mechanisms, assigning ownership for data handling at the departmental level.

“When accountability is defined upfront,” Vora notes, “non-compliance can be identified, addressed, and resolved systematically.”

Retrofitting privacy into legacy cores

For institutions running mission-critical legacy systems, the challenge is introducing privacy controls without disrupting operations. Here, architectural patterns such as tokenisation, data vaulting, and logical isolation become indispensable.

“Sensitive data should be replaced with tokens, segregated into secure vaults, and protected through multilayer encryption,” Vora explains. Synthetic data, meanwhile, should be used for development and testing, eliminating unnecessary exposure of real user data. Continuous audits and monitoring ensure that these controls evolve alongside threat landscapes and business needs.

Strengthening the weakest link: Ecosystem-wide privacy

Privacy by design cannot stop at organisational boundaries. In an interconnected financial ecosystem, the weakest vendor or partner can become the biggest risk. Vora underscores the importance of enforcing consistent standards across third parties through audits, certifications, and contractual obligations.

Frameworks such as ISO 27001 and RBI’s IT outsourcing guidelines provide a common baseline. “It’s about ensuring that everyone handling your data—vendors, partners, fintechs—operates with the same rigor,” she says.

Accuracy without exposure: Trust at scale

Maintaining data accuracy while minimising risk is another delicate balance. Strong authentication mechanisms, detailed audit trails, and granular access controls are essential. “There must be one version of truth,” Vora emphasises. “Multiple copies of data create inconsistency, risk, and vulnerability.”

By combining multi-factor authentication, real-time monitoring, and strict entitlement reviews, organisations can ensure responsiveness without compromising security.

The future of credit bureaus in a DPDP-governed India

Looking ahead, Vora envisions a new generation of credit bureaus built on user empowerment and privacy-preserving intelligence. Federated identities could allow individuals to control their data across institutions, while anonymised risk scores ensure insights are shared without exposing personal identifiers.

Advanced concepts such as privacy-preserving analytics and zero-knowledge proofs could further reduce duplication and misuse of data, ensuring centralised truth without uncontrolled replication. “It all comes down to people, process, and technology,” Vora concludes. “Only when all three evolve together can privacy truly become part of our architecture—and our culture.”

In a DPDP-governed India, credit bureaus are no longer just data aggregators. They are becoming architects of trust, proving that in high-risk industries, privacy by design is not a constraint on innovation—it is its strongest enabler.