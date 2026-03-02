India’s identity revolution: Powering the $1 trillion digital backbone

Aditya Prabhu, CEO & Co-Founder, Secutech

India’s digital identity journey has evolved far beyond mere databases and plastic cards. What began as a monumental enrollment drive has matured into the backbone of a secure, inclusive infrastructure. In 2025-26, identity is embedding itself into the fabric of physical and digital spaces, dictating how citizens, employees, visitors, and even machines interact seamlessly. This shift, fuelled by the convergence of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and smart buildings, transforms access control into identity-led governance. As India pushes towards a $1 trillion digital economy, robust identity management is not just optional, but also the control plane for trust at scale.

India’s Maturing Identity Stack

Under UIDAI, India’s Aadhaar has exemplified this evolution, moving from mass enrolment to selective consent-based verification. With over 141 crore unique IDs, it underpins sector-specific stacks like APAAR for education and ABHA for health, which now integrate into everyday transactions. The Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Rules 2025 have further accelerated this maturity, mandating data minimisation, explicit consent, swift breach reporting, and accountability for processors. DPI is no longer just about reach; it holds significance in matters of assurance, interoperability, and verifiable trust.

The Interplay of AI

Artificial Intelligence transforms these rigid systems into smart, responsive ones that adapt to the moment. Take UIDAI’s AI-powered tools for resident communications; they personalise updates and spot anomalies on the fly. Predictive fraud detection catches suspicious patterns across authentications, while adaptive access models grant permissions based on user behavior and context. Further, private AI setups keep sensitive data secure by handling biometrics on-device through federated learning. However, emerging challenges lie in the form of non-human identities such as AI agents, bots, and IoT devices that need authentication not just for presence, but for intent. In governance, this means checking an AI health bot’s decisions against policy before it taps into ABHA records. As these entities multiply, our identity systems must evolve to responsibly govern machine actions.

Identity Management in Government Infrastructure

Smart buildings have transitioned from luxury to essentials in urban India, powering high-density public spaces like government offices, hospitals, and other key centres. Frictionless yet trustworthy access is non-negotiable amid rising footfall expected in such buildings. A pivot from paper passes to real-time verified digital entry is the way.

Identity serves as the control plane in navigating entry points, and thus implementing Aadhaar-linked QR codes and face authentication can slash wait times and enhance security. Additionally, Aadhaar-authenticated visitor flows are quicker, allow full auditability, and also reduce impersonation risks. For instance, a union ministry visitor pre-verified via mobile wallet with access revoked instantly, if and when needed, makes for an ideal scenario of peak identity management. However, scale without trust breeds risk, and trust without scale fosters exclusion.

Today’s infrastructure proves that mobile-first identity wallets enable touchless biometrics at entry. Behaviour-aware automation can adjust HVAC, lighting, and elevators based on verified occupancy. Digital twins can simulate risks by testing scenarios like crowd surges or breaches before they occur. In Bengaluru’s smart campuses or Delhi’s government complexes, unstructured identity means vulnerabilities. Unverified IoT sensors could expose HVAC to ransomware, or fragmented visitor logs could hide insider threats. Therefore, implementing convenient functions requires failsafe options and conditioned monitoring for effective results.

Identity Governance Challenges in Today’s World

Despite these advances, challenges persist and must be tackled head-on. First, cyber threats like deepfake impersonation undermine trust, demanding vigilant defenses. Meanwhile, last-mile connectivity gaps exclude rural visitors, widening the digital divide. Further, fragmented ownership across agencies, building operators, and ERPs expands the attack surface as IoT devices multiply every day. The solution lies in Zero Trust and Just-in-Time models, where permissions are granted temporarily and verified continuously. To overcome these hurdles, silos must converge, unifying access control, surveillance, visitor management, and facilities under open frameworks. Proprietary lock-ins stifle this open-source momentum, while non-proprietary APIs create a shared language among owners, occupants, and operators. A unified identity enables better governance through real-time dashboards for compliance, analytics to spot issues early, and shared ledgers for full accountability.

Machine Identity and Urban Autonomy

Non-human identities already outnumber us in smart buildings, where sensors churn out tons of data every day. We need governance that covers devices, AI engines, and drone swarms alike. Tools like Verifiable Credentials for IoT, paired with blockchain audit trails, can let them operate autonomously but only under strict policies such as a smart elevator opening just for verified humans or authorised bots. Smart cities like those rising in Gurugram, Bengaluru, and Pune will shine with this identity-aware setup. A system where traffic lights prioritise verified emergency vehicles or hospital robots authenticating before accessing ABHA-linked patient data is the ideal output. Without it, urban tech risks chaos, with unchecked AI spreading biases or sparking cascade failures.

Designing Identity for a $1 Trillion Digital Economy

India’s bold digital ambitions call for trust built right into the foundation. Therefore, our identity systems need to strike a perfect balance by blending ironclad security with true inclusion. This requires seamless automated systems that can offer real accountability and enable ease of access for every citizen. The real winners are adaptive, interoperable identity systems that are thoughtfully governed, not just stitched together and deployed. Given India’s growth trajectory, investing in secure and sophisticated identity management can very well make it a pioneer in novel global digital infrastructure and also redefine the global standard for digital trust.