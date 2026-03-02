Tata Technologies and WHIS collaborate on software-defined vehicles

Tata Technologies has announced a strategic partnership with WITTENSTEIN High Integrity Systems (WHIS) to advance the development of Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs), marking a significant step in enabling safer and more scalable automotive software architectures. The collaboration will integrate WHIS’s flagship safety-critical operating system, SAFE RTOS, into Tata Technologies’ automotive software stack, helping OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers accelerate innovation while meeting stringent global safety standards.

The partnership comes at a time when the automotive industry is undergoing a fundamental transformation. Electrification, autonomous driving, connectivity, and the increasing centrality of software are redefining vehicle architecture. As vehicles evolve into complex, software-driven platforms, the demand for reliable, safety-certified embedded systems has intensified.

By embedding SAFE RTOS — known for its certifiable safety, real-time performance, and reliability — into its SDV platform, Tata Technologies aims to provide customers with a robust foundation for developing next-generation mobility solutions. The integration will enable automotive manufacturers to comply with rigorous functional safety standards, including ISO 26262, while reducing development timelines and complexity.

SAFE RTOS has been widely recognized for its deterministic behavior and safety certification pedigree, making it particularly suited for safety-critical automotive applications. Its inclusion in Tata Technologies’ SDV stack strengthens the company’s ability to support centralized vehicle architectures, domain controllers, and high-performance compute platforms that underpin modern connected and autonomous vehicles.

Andrew Longhurst, Managing Director of WITTENSTEIN High Integrity Systems, emphasized the growing importance of software in automotive evolution. “Software is at the heart of the automotive industry’s transformation. Our partnership with Tata Technologies ensures that OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers can leverage SAFE RTOS® to achieve the highest levels of safety and performance in their software-defined vehicle architectures,” he said.

From Tata Technologies’ perspective, the collaboration enhances its end-to-end capabilities in automotive engineering and digital services. Nachiket Paranjpe, President – Automotive Sales at Tata Technologies, noted that combining deep automotive software expertise with proven safety solutions will empower customers to accelerate SDV adoption. “We are enabling our customers to deliver cutting-edge, safe, and scalable mobility experiences in an increasingly complex automotive ecosystem,” he said.

Beyond technical integration, the partnership reflects a broader strategic alignment. As vehicle architectures shift toward centralized and zonal designs, the need for modular, reusable, and safety-certified software components is becoming critical. The combined strengths of Tata Technologies in system integration and automotive engineering, along with WHIS’s specialization in safety-critical embedded software, position the alliance to address these emerging demands.

For OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers navigating the SDV transition, the collaboration promises faster time-to-market, reduced compliance risk, and greater confidence in deploying safety-certified software platforms. By reinforcing safety, reliability, and scalability at the operating system level, the partnership lays the groundwork for more agile innovation across connected, autonomous, and electrified mobility solutions.

As the automotive sector continues its shift toward software-defined architectures, strategic technology alliances such as this are expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of mobility — where software performance, safety assurance, and system reliability are as critical as mechanical engineering once was.