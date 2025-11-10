Smart Automation, IoT, and AI: How India Glycols is Shaping the Future of Intelligent Manufacturing

In the rapidly changing digital era, technology is no longer just an enabler — it’s at the heart of every business decision. Across industries, enterprises are turning to smart automation, IoT, and artificial intelligence (AI) to boost efficiency, improve visibility, and make faster, data-driven decisions.

For India Glycols Limited (IGL), a diversified powerhouse spanning chemicals, biofuels, biopharma, and liquor, this shift is more than a trend — it’s a transformation embedded deep within its DNA.

At the recent Technology Senate – North Edition, Atul Govil, CIO, India Glycols Limited, offered an inside look at how the company is connecting its factories, harnessing AI and IoT to modernise operations, strengthen supply chains, and prepare its workforce for the next wave of intelligent automation.

A diverse enterprise with a digital vision

India Glycols has built its reputation as one of India’s most diversified industrial players. The company’s operations extend from chemicals and petrochemicals to biofuels and portable liquor, with a growing footprint in biopharma.

“We’ve crossed ₹9,000 crore in gross annual revenue,” said Govil. “Of this, nearly ₹5,000 crore comes from our liquor business, and another ₹1,000 crore from biofuels — primarily for India’s ethanol blending program.”

The company has three major manufacturing facilities including a flagship unit in Kashipur along with subsidiaries in the U.S. and Singapore. This broad industry mix, he noted, gives India Glycols a unique opportunity to experiment with technologies across multiple sectors.

Connecting the factory floor: Industry 4.0 in action

At the heart of IGL’s digital transformation lies smart manufacturing. The company has been steadily building Industry 4.0 capabilities, enabling real-time visibility into its plant operations.

“We’ve connected multiple control systems and plant units through CAPWARE OPC servers, and layered analytics on top using Splunk,” he explained. “This allows us to see everything from yield and throughput to energy efficiency and safety, all in real time.”

With this digital architecture, IGL’s engineers can monitor performance metrics continuously, identify inefficiencies instantly, and act before problems escalate. “It’s not just about automation,” he said. “It’s about creating a truly connected factory.”

Robotics and automation powering the liquor business

The company’s liquor division, which has grown rapidly in recent years, is now one of its biggest beneficiaries of automation. At IGL’s Gorakhpur plant, the company produces nearly one lakh cases of liquor every single day, a massive operation that demands precision and consistency.

To meet this scale, IGL has automated large parts of its bottling and packaging lines. “We’ve also started introducing robotics — a first in India’s liquor industry,” Govil shared. “The goal is to reduce manual effort and improve accuracy and safety.”

Automation in the liquor business doesn’t just improve speed; it also brings traceability. IGL has implemented end-to-end track-and-trace systems that monitor every case of liquor produced and dispatched, ensuring quality and compliance across the supply chain.

IoT-driven energy efficiency

Energy optimisation is another area where IGL has turned to IoT. The company has installed smart energy meters across major power generators and consumers within its plants.

“These meters give us a real-time view of energy consumption,” he said. “If a motor or transformer exceeds its threshold, the system sends an instant alert. It means we can take corrective action immediately — we no longer wait for next-day reports to find out what went wrong.”

By combining IoT-based monitoring with analytics, IGL ensures that its plants always run at peak efficiency, reducing downtime and improving sustainability.

From pilots to real deployments: The rise of AI and ML

IGL has been experimenting with AI and machine learning (ML) for several years. What started as proof-of-concept projects has now evolved into operational systems that deliver tangible results.

One practical example is the use of video analytics for SKU counting during truck loading. “Earlier, manual counting led to errors,” Govil said. “Now, with cameras and AI, we get accurate, real-time counts, improving dispatch efficiency and reducing losses.”

This blend of AI and automation, he noted, is what he calls “smart automation” — where repetitive processes are not just mechanised, but made intelligent through data and algorithms.

Cybersecurity as the foundation

Every digital transformation journey must have a strong foundation of cybersecurity, and IGL is no exception. With multiple plants, connected systems, and data streams, the company has invested heavily in governance, access control, and network protection.

“All our automation and AI systems are integrated under a cybersecurity framework,” the IT leader explained. “You can’t scale digital transformation unless it’s secure.”

Digital interventions with measurable business impact

The company has also implemented AI and IoT-based performance monitoring for key processes like boiler and turbine operations.

In the past, boiler efficiency calculations were done manually and analysed a day later. Today, parameters such as coal quality, ash content, moisture levels, steam generation, and feed water are tracked live. If anything deviates from the defined standard, the system flags it instantly.

Similarly, real-time monitoring of turbine generators helps optimise power output and steam cost, resulting in direct energy savings.

“These aren’t pilot projects- these are live, running systems delivering measurable business outcomes,” he emphasised.

Preparing for the AI revolution

As the session drew to a close, the conversation moved from technology implementation to a much bigger question — how do organisations and individuals stay relevant in the age of AI?

“There’s a brutal truth most of us tend to ignore,” he said. “Forget the company for a minute — what about our own careers? Are we ready to sustain the AI disruption that’s already here?”

He pointed out that AI’s capabilities are growing exponentially. “What used to take years now happens in months. AI is creating AI. That’s the pace we’re dealing with.”

He mentioned that the IQ levels of advanced AI models are already comparable to some of the brightest human minds — and that superintelligence is no longer a far-fetched idea. “Soon, in many rooms, AI will outperform humans in most tasks. The challenge is to ensure we still stay relevant in that room.”

Govil also highlighted the stark difference in AI investment levels between India and global players. While the Government of India’s AI Mission has a budget of around $1.3 billion spread over five years, Nvidia alone is investing nearly $100 billion in AI initiatives, and Meta plans to spend about $600 billion on AI infrastructure.

“Unless we disrupt ourselves — as individuals, corporations, and as a country — we risk falling behind,” he warned.

The road ahead

India Glycols’ journey offers a clear lesson: even traditional industries can reimagine themselves through digital innovation. By integrating smart automation, IoT, AI, and cybersecurity, the company is creating not just operational efficiency but long-term resilience. And for many Indian enterprises watching this transformation unfold, that may just be the wake-up call they need.