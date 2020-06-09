Smart parking startup launches social distancing solution for malls

Read Article

Park+, a leading smart parking solutions start-up launched by ex-Paytm VP Amit Lakhotia, has recently introduced tech-driven social distancing solutions for malls. The launch is in step with the country’s ‘Unlock’ phase – a sequential relaxation of the nationwide lockdown – which will witness the reopening of malls after a 2-month hiatus. The newly-launched solutions are aimed at preparing malls for a post-COVID-19 world that will call for cautiously planned and highly reliable safety and hygiene measures.

The suite of services brought forth through the Park+ app will enable the mall personnel to check-in and check-out customers while tracking and recording their temperatures to manage footfalls and comply with government safety guidelines. Customers will be able to scan a unique QR code, using any standard QR code scanning app, and register before entering a store, enabling real-time updates of the number of customers in every store. With stores delineated as ‘red’ or ‘green’ based on customer count, customers will be able to book shopping slots and enjoy a safe shopping experience

In an evolution of its original value proposition, Park+ has also introduced contactless parking solutions for malls. In the interest of social distancing, Park+ will provide digital payment methods through which customers can enter their car number, link their wallet, and pay anytime during their stay at the mall. Subsequently, customers will be able to validate their payment through the app for a smooth and hassle-free exit from the mall. In doing so, the company is ensuring a ticketless and contactless parking system to further intensify the focus on containing the spread of the virus.

Speaking on the launch, Amit Lakhotia, Founder & CEO, Park+, said, “The extended lockdown, that commenced in March 2020, has led malls to incur a significant loss of revenue over the past 2 months. While malls have been permitted to reopen under the latest government directives, we foresee a negative sentiment among previously regular mall-goers in the absence of safety assurance and fear of community spread. This is where our forward-looking solutions come into the picture. Considering all the aspects of safety and hygiene within malls, we have created a host of services that will help malls enforce social distancing practices, manage customer expectations, and comply with government regulations.”

He added, “Park+ solutions for malls have been designed considering public health and convenience in the battle against COVID-19. The offerings do not entail app installation for customers, boosting the ease of adoption. On the other hand, it does not include expensive hardware installation for malls, making for a simple solution that ensures business continuity in the era of social distancing. Furthermore, it allows customers to plan their shopping trips and avoid long queues outside stores and contact tracing in case of a positive COVID-19 case within the mall premises.”

Founded in September 2019 by Amit Lakhotia, an IIM Ahmedabad alumnus who has spent more than 10 years with industry-leading businesses such as Paytm, MakeMyTrip, and Tokopedia, Park+ is a smart parking solutions firm. It allows users to discover parking, book their slots, and pay digitally. Its systems are installed across 300+ sites with 300,000 cars already benefitting from its offerings.

