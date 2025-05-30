Smarter cyber protection begins with proactive and adaptive AI agents

By Neehar Pathare, MD, CEO and CIO, 63SATS Cybertech

Cybersecurity has traditionally been a reactive discipline — threat surfaces emerge, patches follow; breaches occur, investigations begin. But in today’s hyper-connected and rapidly evolving digital landscape, that model is no longer sustainable. The attackers are faster, more persistent, and often use automation themselves.

It’s time we stop playing catch-up. Smarter cyber protection demands systems that don’t just react — they predict, prevent, and adapt. This is where Agentic AI enters the battlefield.

What is Agentic AI?

Agentic AI — or agent-based artificial intelligence — represents a transformative leap beyond traditional AI tools. Unlike static models that wait for instructions, Agentic AI is autonomous. It perceives its environment, analyses complex data streams, makes decisions based on contextual risk, and acts — all while learning from experience to improve future performance.

Think of it not as an assistant, but as a digital team member that works alongside your cybersecurity staff. While conventional AI might flag suspicious behaviour, Agentic AI investigates, acts, mitigates, and documents — with minimal human intervention.

From Assistants to Autonomous Agents

Let’s contrast the shift. In most Security Operations Centers (SOCs) today, AI plays a supporting role. It surfaces alerts — perhaps an unusual login or suspicious download — and relies on human analysts to determine the next steps.

Now, consider an enterprise under a targeted phishing attack. In a traditional setup, the AI flags credential misuse, and a human investigator reviews the case. But with Agentic AI, the response is far more agile and self-sufficient. The system could:

Detect login anomalies across locations or time zones

Compare patterns to prior breach attempts

Quarantine the affected endpoints

Trigger password resets for at-risk accounts

Notify security personnel with a full incident summary

No waiting. No bottlenecks. Just swift, intelligent action.

Real-World Scenario: Defending the Cloud

Imagine a cloud-native business under siege — a brute-force attack targeting containerised services. Traditional defenses might log the spike in login attempts and alert admins. But by the time human triage begins, attackers may have already infiltrated the network.

An Agentic AI system trained on thousands of threat vectors could:

Spot the anomaly within milliseconds

Block suspicious traffic in real time

Redirect attackers to a honeypot for deeper analysis

Adjust firewall policies dynamically

Only then notify security teams of the preemptive action taken

This kind of defense turns response time into a competitive advantage. It gives organisations the ability to neutralise threats before they escalate into incidents.

Proactivity Meets Adaptability

The true strength of Agentic AI lies in its adaptability. These agents aren’t bound to fixed rules or prewritten playbooks. They evolve. They learn. They improvise.

Consider a zero-day exploit spreading quietly across industries. Traditional tools may miss it until threat intelligence feeds catch up. But an Agentic AI, recognising unfamiliar system behaviour or sudden API failures, can extrapolate possible exploit vectors, isolate affected systems, and apply temporary controls — all before the vulnerability is even officially identified.

Such proactivity is a game-changer, especially when milliseconds matter.

The Cloud Advantage

The rise of cloud computing offers fertile ground for deploying Agentic AI. Elastic compute resources and vast storage capabilities allow for the training of sophisticated, real-time learning models. Cloud-native organisations are especially well-positioned to benefit from the speed, scale, and agility Agentic AI delivers.

For example, in an environment powered by APIs, microservices, and SaaS platforms, an AI agent can continuously monitor behavior, enforce policies, detect misconfigurations, and respond to anomalies, without overwhelming DevOps or security teams.

From Machines to Colleagues

The future of Agentic AI isn’t just functional; it’s collaborative. These agents aren’t here to replace humans — they’re here to amplify them.

Picture a cyber incident involving ransomware. A conventional system raises the alarm, and human responders scramble. An Agentic AI, however, could instantly:

Isolate compromised endpoints

Initiate backups

Prevent lateral movement

Generate legal and compliance reports

Begin negotiations in a sandbox environment (if needed)

Ready a playbook for customer communication

All of this could happen before the CISO even finishes their morning coffee.

Conclusion: The Intelligence Gap Must Close

As cyber threats grow in complexity and frequency, relying solely on human responders and basic automation is a liability. Agentic AI bridges the intelligence gap by creating self-reliant, context-aware agents capable of learning and evolving with each threat.

It’s not just about faster incident response — it’s about smarter, more strategic defense. Systems that think, act, and adapt without being told what to do are no longer theoretical. They’re operational, and they’re already making a difference.