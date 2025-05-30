Quick Heal launches AntiFraud.AI freemium, reiterates its commitment to cyber fraud prevention

In the face of rising cross-border cyber threats and increasing digital footprint among citizens, Quick Heal Technologies Limited, India’s most trusted name in cybersecurity, has announced a strategic move to offer its flagship fraud prevention solution AntiFraud.AI’s Freemium version. This bold and timely decision comes amid heightened cyber warfare activity, especially in the backdrop of escalating India-Pakistan tensions, where the digital front is as critical as the physical.

Amongst a host of features, AntiFraud.AI’s unique ability to detect not only malicious apps that are visible on the phone but also hidden or “invisible” apps sets it apart in the cybersecurity landscape. These hidden apps often operate without the user’s awareness and are commonly exploited in phishing, spyware, and financial fraud attacks. AntiFraud.AI alerts users about such apps, and helps them take corrective actions, making it an essential layer of defense for every mobile user.

Recognising the urgency of protecting citizens from scams, spyware, and cyber fraud, Quick Heal has extended this solution as a Freemium offering, ensuring access to essential protection tools at no cost to ensure consumers can go digital fearlessly. The offering includes features like:

Fraud App Detector to uncover harmful apps (both visible and hidden),

Scam Protection,

Risk Profile Assessment to gauge fraud exposure,

Call Forwarding Alert, Banking Fraud Alert, Payee Name Announcer, Fraud Protect Buddy, and Unauthorised Access Alert, among others.

Speaking about this significant initiative, Vishal Salvi, CEO of Quick Heal Technologies Limited, said:

“At Quick Heal, we believe cyber safety is a fundamental right for all. In these tense times where digital threats often mirror real-world conflict, it is our duty to stand with the nation. By making AntiFraud.AI’s Freemium version available to everyone at no cost, we’re reinforcing our commitment to national interest — helping every citizen stay protected against the evolving tactics of cybercriminals and fraudsters.”

This initiative aligns with the urgent need to safeguard India’s digital ecosystem, especially as the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) reported cyber fraud losses reaching ₹1750 crores in early 2024, with over 740,000 cases registered on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal. Quick Heal’s move to empower users helps bridge the digital safety gap at a critical juncture.

For users seeking enhanced protection, a premium version is also available via subscription.