SolarEdge expands India operations with new R&D and technology center in Bengaluru

SolarEdge expands India operations with new R&D and technology center in Bengaluru

News
By Express Computer
SolarEdge Technologies is strengthening its presence in India with the inauguration of a new state-of-the-art R&D and Technology Center in Bengaluru. This expansion marks a significant milestone in SolarEdge’s support and local investment in the Indian solar energy market. 

The newly inaugurated facility is designed to support advanced research, product development, and technical operations, further enhancing SolarEdge’s ability to serve the growing Indian PV sector. The center will also house expanded support and engineering teams, reinforcing the company’s dedication to providing localised expertise and solutions.

Sanjay Puri, Country Manager of SolarEdge India, led the inauguration ceremony and emphasised the strategic importance of this expansion. India continues to be one of the most dynamic and promising solar markets globally. With the launch of our new R&D and Technology Center, we are not only investing in infrastructure but also in talent and innovation that will drive the next phase of solar growth in the region,” said  Puri.

The new facility will play a key role in supporting SolarEdge’s global innovation pipeline while addressing the unique needs of the Indian market. It will also serve as a hub for collaboration with local partners, distributors, and customers.

SolarEdge established its Indian office in 2017. The Company’s comprehensive solution portfolio—including PV inverters, power optimisers, storage systems, and a cloud-based monitoring platform—continues to support a wide range of solar applications, from residential to commercial and small utility-scale installations.

